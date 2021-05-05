Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Norco High moves to No. 1 in SoCal softball rankings

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Norco has moved to No. 1 in this week’s Southern California high school softball rankings by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.

1. Norco 12-1

2. Huntington Beach 16-1

3. Villa Park 13-1

4. Westlake 9-1

5. Garden Grove Pacifica 11-2

6. Los Alamitos 11-4

7. Marina 10-3

8. Esperanza 10-2

9. Oaks Christian 11-1

10. Chino Hills 9-4

11. Royal 8-1

12. Crescenta Valley 7-2

13. Camarillo 8-0

14. Grand Terrace 2-0

15. El Camino Real 8-2

16. South Torrance 11-3

17. Torrance 16-1-1

18. Upland 12-2

19.Eastvale Roosevelt 7-1

20. Valencia 7-0

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

