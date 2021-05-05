Norco High moves to No. 1 in SoCal softball rankings
Norco has moved to No. 1 in this week’s Southern California high school softball rankings by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.
1. Norco 12-1
2. Huntington Beach 16-1
3. Villa Park 13-1
4. Westlake 9-1
5. Garden Grove Pacifica 11-2
6. Los Alamitos 11-4
7. Marina 10-3
8. Esperanza 10-2
9. Oaks Christian 11-1
10. Chino Hills 9-4
11. Royal 8-1
12. Crescenta Valley 7-2
13. Camarillo 8-0
14. Grand Terrace 2-0
15. El Camino Real 8-2
16. South Torrance 11-3
17. Torrance 16-1-1
18. Upland 12-2
19.Eastvale Roosevelt 7-1
20. Valencia 7-0
