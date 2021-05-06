High school softball: Wednesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s results
Agoura 9, Calabasas 4
Arroyo Grande 13, Atascadero 0
Ayala 6, Colony 1
Barstow 11, Adelanto 0
Campbell Hall 3, Viewpoint 0
Carter 8, Rialto 0
Chavez 4, Sun Valley Poly 0
Colton 6, Bloomington 2
Costa Mesa 9, Orange 7
Culver City 10, Peninsula 1
Da Vinci 6, Bishop Montgomery 2
Diamond Ranch 7, Covina 1
Dos Pueblos 15, Santa Ynez 8
El Monte 16, Rosemead 1
Fairfax 10, Port of Los Angeles 9
Fillmore 8, Carpinteria 1
Garey 16, Pomona 0
Glendora 5, Claremont 1
Grace Brethren 6, St. Bonaventure 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 21, Reseda 0
Grand Terrace 16, Arroyo Valley 0
Harbor Teacher 7, King/Drew 3
JSerra 7, Rosary 3
Katella 7, Garden Grove 6
La Habra 4, Sunny Hills 1
La Sierra 11, Hillcrest 5
Lakewood St. Joseph 12, Vasquez 2
Mira Costa 9, Palos Verdes 7
Montclair 20, Baldwin Park 1
Murrieta Mesa 14, Chaparral 3
Northview 16, West Covina 1
Northwood 19, Irvine University 3
Patriot 6, Arlington 5
Ramona 7, Norte Vista 0
Redondo 10, Santa Monica 0
Sacred Heart 9, Ramona Convent 0
San Dimas 3, Charter Oak 0
San Gorgonio 10, Rim of the World 0
San Marcos 11, Santa Barbara 1
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 11, Santa Ana 0
Santa Paula 16, Hueneme 0
Segerstrom 2, Ocean View 1
Sherman Oaks CES 21, North Valley Military 0
Silverado 14, Granite Hills 0
Sonora 8, Fullerton 0
United Christian 17, California Lutheran 0
Verdugo Hills 16, Arleta 8
Western Christian 13, Linfield Christian 0
Western 17, Savanna 12
Westminster 5, Godinez 2
