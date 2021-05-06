Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Wednesday’s results

Size of a softball compared to a baseball.
(-)
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s results

Agoura 9, Calabasas 4

Arroyo Grande 13, Atascadero 0

Ayala 6, Colony 1

Barstow 11, Adelanto 0

Campbell Hall 3, Viewpoint 0

Carter 8, Rialto 0

Chavez 4, Sun Valley Poly 0

Colton 6, Bloomington 2

Costa Mesa 9, Orange 7

Culver City 10, Peninsula 1

Da Vinci 6, Bishop Montgomery 2

Diamond Ranch 7, Covina 1

Dos Pueblos 15, Santa Ynez 8

El Monte 16, Rosemead 1

Fairfax 10, Port of Los Angeles 9

Fillmore 8, Carpinteria 1

Garey 16, Pomona 0

Glendora 5, Claremont 1

Grace Brethren 6, St. Bonaventure 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 21, Reseda 0

Grand Terrace 16, Arroyo Valley 0

Harbor Teacher 7, King/Drew 3

JSerra 7, Rosary 3

Katella 7, Garden Grove 6

La Habra 4, Sunny Hills 1

La Sierra 11, Hillcrest 5

Lakewood St. Joseph 12, Vasquez 2

Mira Costa 9, Palos Verdes 7

Montclair 20, Baldwin Park 1

Murrieta Mesa 14, Chaparral 3

Northview 16, West Covina 1

Northwood 19, Irvine University 3

Patriot 6, Arlington 5

Ramona 7, Norte Vista 0

Redondo 10, Santa Monica 0

Sacred Heart 9, Ramona Convent 0

San Dimas 3, Charter Oak 0

San Gorgonio 10, Rim of the World 0

San Marcos 11, Santa Barbara 1

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 11, Santa Ana 0

Santa Paula 16, Hueneme 0

Segerstrom 2, Ocean View 1

Sherman Oaks CES 21, North Valley Military 0

Silverado 14, Granite Hills 0

Sonora 8, Fullerton 0

United Christian 17, California Lutheran 0

Verdugo Hills 16, Arleta 8

Western Christian 13, Linfield Christian 0

Western 17, Savanna 12

Westminster 5, Godinez 2

