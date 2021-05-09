Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Saturday’s results

By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Saturday’s results

Buena 9, Ventura 5

Downey 5, California 4

Foothill Tech 14, Bishop Diego 3

Fullerton 6, Newport Harbor 2

Hawthorne 7, Lawndale 5

Millikan 3, Santa Fe 2

Orange Lutheran 3-5, St. Paul 0-3

Rio Mesa 3, Oxnard 0

Rosary 8-9, El Modena 2-1

St. Bonaventure 5, Santa Clara 1

Warren 7, Lakewood 4

High School Sports

