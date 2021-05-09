High school softball: Saturday’s results
SOFTBALL
Saturday’s results
Buena 9, Ventura 5
Downey 5, California 4
Foothill Tech 14, Bishop Diego 3
Fullerton 6, Newport Harbor 2
Hawthorne 7, Lawndale 5
Millikan 3, Santa Fe 2
Orange Lutheran 3-5, St. Paul 0-3
Rio Mesa 3, Oxnard 0
Rosary 8-9, El Modena 2-1
St. Bonaventure 5, Santa Clara 1
Warren 7, Lakewood 4
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.