Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores
SATURDAY’S SCORES
BASEBALL
Southern Section
Citrus Valley 14, Bloomington 0
Claremont 3, Ayala 1
Cornerstone Christian 4, Elsinore 3
El Segundo 9, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 4
Hesperia 8, University Prep 0
Mira Costa 4, Los Alamitos 1
Moreno Valley 8, La Sierra 1
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 10, Santa Fe 1
Paraclete 1, South Pasadena 0
Pasadena 6, Glendale 0
Rio Mesa 4, St. Bonaventure 0
St. Monica 7, Pacific Grove 6
Tahquitz 14, Riverside North 7
Tustin 10, Sunny Hills 9
Valencia 14, Camarillo 5
Westlake 4, San Luis Obispo 1
West Valley 14, United Christian Academy 5
Intersectional
Caruthers 13, SLOCA 3
Corona 13, Stockton St. Mary’s 3
Gardena Serra 13, Van Nuys 2
Turlock 14, La Quinta 4
Venice 12, Loyola 2
SOFTBALL
Southern Section
Thousand Oaks 8, Righetti 2
Intersectional
Tracy 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0
