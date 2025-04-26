Advertisement
Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times Sports

SATURDAY’S SCORES

BASEBALL

Southern Section

Citrus Valley 14, Bloomington 0

Claremont 3, Ayala 1

Cornerstone Christian 4, Elsinore 3

El Segundo 9, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 4

Hesperia 8, University Prep 0

Mira Costa 4, Los Alamitos 1

Moreno Valley 8, La Sierra 1

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 10, Santa Fe 1

Paraclete 1, South Pasadena 0

Pasadena 6, Glendale 0

Rio Mesa 4, St. Bonaventure 0

St. Monica 7, Pacific Grove 6

Tahquitz 14, Riverside North 7

Tustin 10, Sunny Hills 9

Valencia 14, Camarillo 5

Westlake 4, San Luis Obispo 1

West Valley 14, United Christian Academy 5

Intersectional

Caruthers 13, SLOCA 3

Corona 13, Stockton St. Mary’s 3

Gardena Serra 13, Van Nuys 2

Turlock 14, La Quinta 4

Venice 12, Loyola 2

SOFTBALL

Southern Section

Thousand Oaks 8, Righetti 2

Intersectional

Tracy 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0

