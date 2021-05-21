Roundup: King/Drew’s Kosy Akametu turns in statement game against Crenshaw

King/Drew basketball coach Lloyd Webster insists he hasn’t been hiding 6-foot-4 senior Kosy Akametu, who recorded four dunks and scored 30 points on Friday in a 90-73 victory over Crenshaw. Akametu was simply missing in action last season when King/Drew lost to Westchester in the City Section Open Division semifinals.

It turns out his father, who once played goalie for the Nigerian national soccer team, had taken away his basketball privileges in January 2020 because his son’s grade in Algebra had dropped to a D, and there are no Ds allowed in the family. Two older brothers played at Harbor City Narbonne and a younger brother plays for King/Drew.

“I understand his perspective,” Akametu said. “He taught me a good lesson.”

Akametu combined with Kalib LaCount, who scored 34 points, to overwhelm the Cougars (3-1). King/Drew (4-0) held a 27-point lead in the third quarter. Kevin Bradley did his best for Crenshaw, scoring 38 points.

Holy Cow! This shot woke up the Crenshaw gym. Kosi Akametu of King/Drew. pic.twitter.com/qZrH2c925t — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2021

Akametu let everyone know he’s someone to be recognized before this season is finished. Early in the first quarter, with about 30 spectators quietly sitting in the bleachers, he drove to the basket and threw down a one-handed dunk that woke everybody up. Suddenly there was noise and talking about what they had just seen.

Advertisement

“The lane was open,” he said.

Narbonne 82, Banning 53: Marcus Adams scored 23 points and Devean Williams 18 for Narbonne.

Fairfax 76, University 50: The Lions stayed unbeaten behind Ahmad Brooks, who made seven threes and finished with 26 points. Fairfax will play host to Westchester on Saturday in the first of two Western League games against the Comets.

Grant 68, Verdugo Hills 42: Jeremiah Windham had 17 points for the 7-0 Lancers.

Baseball

Newbury Park 2, Thousand Oaks 1: The No. 1-ranked Lancers (23-1) suffered their first defeat, with sophomore Derek Turner, who transferred from Thousand Oaks before the season, throwing a four-hitter. Thousand Oaks hadn’t lost since the 2019 season, a streak of 31 consecutive victories.

Harvard-Westlake 3, Chaminade 1: Jordan Kang went three for three and freshman Bryce Rainer struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings to help the Wolverines come away with a three-game sweep and set up a showdown next week with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to decide the Mission League championship.

Orange Lutheran 9, St. John Bosco 4: The Lancers (25-2, 12-0) won their 16th consecutive game to claim a three-game sweep of the Braves. Mikey Romero had three hits and Steven Mara had three RBIs. Orange Lutheran plays JSerra next week in a three-game series to decide the Trinity League championship.

Mission Viejo 10, Capistrano Valley 7: Scotty Young had three hits for Mission Viejo.

Advertisement

Arcadia 10, Muir 5: Harrison Meyers threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the win.

Sierra Canyon 10, Brentwood 0: Bryce Bond struck out seven in five innings and Ethan Munoz contributed three hits.

Northwood 8, Laguna Hills 1: Adam Harper and Henry Jia each had two RBIs.

Vista Murrieta 4, Murrieta Valley 3: Jerrad Gonzalez went three for three to lead Vista Murrieta.

Advertisement

Beckman 3, Irvine 0: Lucas Welch struck out seven and threw a five-hitter. Cade McGuire and Paul Murrow each hit home runs.

Westlake 9, Oaks Christian 5: Benjamin Church and Jack Johnson hit home runs and Shea Upton had three hits for Westlake. Austin Dudas drove in four runs for Oaks Christian.

Gahr 13, Lynwood 0: Angel Cortez led the win with four hits and five RBIs.

Mira Costa 10, Santa Monica 2: Andrew Hiestand struck out 10 in six innings. Dylan Knowles hit a home run.

Advertisement

San Juan Hills 8, Trabuco Hills 5: Chris Landaas led San Juan Hills with three hits and two RBIs.

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Etiwanda 0: Three pitchers combined for the shutout.

Ayala 24, Colony 3: Ayla (19-1), the No. 1-ranked team in Division 1, kept rolling as Cole Koniarsky hit a grand slam.

Damien 9, Chino Hills 3: Kaden Moeller struck out nine in four innings.

Advertisement

Foothill 8, Villa Park 4: Aiden Taurek had two hits and two RBIs.

Viewpoint 13, Windward 2: Treye Meadows struck out six.

Hart 5, Valencia 4: Brayden Jefferis and Malachi Soqui hit home runs and Ben Niednagel threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, El Camino Real 3: Greg Pierantoni finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Advertisement

Boys’ soccer

Birmingham 6, Bell 1: The unbeaten Patriots received two goals apiece from David Diaz and Enrique Pineda to advance to the City Section Division I championship game at Birmingham on Tuesday.