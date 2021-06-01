Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section wild-card playoff results

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 JSerra, bye

Chaminade at Capistrano Valley, Friday

Vista Murrieta at Yucaipa, Wednesday

South Hills at Damien

Santa Margarita at Huntington Beach

Redondo at Corona

Crescenta Valley at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Beckman at #4 Ayala

Aliso Niguel vs. #3 Orange Lutheran at Hart Park (Orange), Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Foothill at Mira Costa

West Ranch at La Mirada

St. Bonaventure at Bishop Amat, Friday

Servite at King

Temecula Valley at Cypress

Dana Hills at Arcadia, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Temescal Canyon at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 2

Wild-card game, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

Gardena Serra at Moorpark

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Wild-card winner at #1 Thousand Oaks

Marina at Mission Viejo

Dos Pueblos at Maranatha

Santa Fe at San Dimas

Los Alamitos at Garden Grove Pacifica

El Dorado at Paloma Valley

Bonita at La Quinta

Simi Valley at #4 Ocean View

Yorba Linda at #3 Villa Park

Alemany at Rio Mesa

La Canada at Camarillo

Northview at Corona del Mar

Oak Hills at Quartz Hill

Canyon Springs at Trabuco Hills

Gahr at Long Beach Poly

Summit at #2 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 Hart, bye

Cerritos, bye

Los Osos at Lakewood

Calabasas vs. Pasadena Poly at San Marino, 3:15 p.m.

Torrance, bye

Millikan at Mary Star

Redlands East Valley at Carter

Saugus at #4 Santa Barbara, Friday

Irvine at #3 Chino Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Valley at Don Lugo

Palos Verdes at West Torrance

Sonora, bye

La Salle at Ontario Christian

Arlington at Tahquitz, Wednesday

Grand Terrace at Capistrano Valley Christian

#2 Warren, bye

DIVISION 4

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

California at #1 Murrieta Mesa

Woodcrest Christian at Xavier Prep

Alhambra at Monrovia

Village Christian at Grace Brethren

Culver City at La Sierra

Rancho Cucamonga at El Modena

Valley View at Kaiser

Downey at #4 Westlake

#3 Royal at Nogales

El Rancho at Montebello

Charter Oak at Los Altos

Fullerton at Woodbridge

Corona Centennial at Loara

Segerstrom at Heritage, Thursday

Salesian at La Serna

Oxnard at #2 Paraclete

DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Claremont 8, Bishop Diego 5

Laguna Hills 1, Bellflower 0

Crean Lutheran 1, Rio Hondo Prep 0

Burbank Burroughs 5, Arroyo 1

Cajon 3, Shadow Hills 2

Serrano 9, Silverado 8

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

St. Margaret’s at #1 Citrus Valley

Santa Paula at Highland

Claremont at San Marcos

Orange Vista at Sultana

Laguna Hills at Citrus Hill

Garey at Walnut

Oxford Academy at St. Anthony

#4 Crean Lutheran at Century

Burbank Burroughs at #3 Malibu

Savanna at Indio

Schurr vs. Pomona at Garey

Cajon at Adelanto

Serrano at Hemet

Sierra Vista at Burbank

Ventura at Flintridge Prep

Mayfair at #2 North Torrance, Friday

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Chaffey at Big Bear

B--Downey Calvary Chapel at Knight

C--Westminster at Anaheim

D--Gladstone at West Valley

E--Linfield Christian at Lakeside

F--Crossroads at Carpinteria

G--Santa Ana at St. Bernard

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Winner wild-card A at #1 Aquinas

Orange at Westminster La Quinta

Winner wild-card B at de Toledo

Buena at Foothill Tech

Bloomington at Elsinore, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Ontario at Excelsior

South Pasadena at Jurupa Valley

#4 Viewpoint vs. Trinity Classical at Master’s U. (Santa Clarita)

University Prep at #3 Ramona

Winner wild-card C at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Winner wild-card D at Pasadena Marshall

Barstow at Cerritos Valley Christian

Winner wild-card E at Colton

Winner wild-card Fat Beverly Hills

Winner wild-card G at Bishop Montgomery

Rim of the World at #2 La Habra

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 Hesperia Christian, bye

Santa Clarita Christian at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian

Los Amigos vs. Temecula Prep at Rancho Christian, Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Pioneer vs. La Verne Lutheran at Bonita, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Springs at Desert Hot Springs, Wednesday

Cobalt at Arroyo Valley

Milken at Da Vinci

Villanova Prep at #4 Lancaster Desert Christian

Banning at #3 Tarbut V’Torah

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Coast Union, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Ojai Valley, Friday

Academy for Careers & Exploration at Gabrielino

Western Christian at Lennox Academy

Hawthorne vs. Verbum Dei at Bosco Tech

Desert Mirage at Santa Rosa Academy

Mountain View at #2 Vasquez, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

NOTES:

Second round in all divisions, June 8; quarterfinals, June 11;

semifinals, June 15. Championships, June 18 at Blair Field (Long Beach)

and June 19 at Cal State Fullerton.

High School Sports

