High School Sports

Coroner’s report: Extreme heat played role in Shane Thomas’ accidental death

Palisades soccer player Shane Thomas.
The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division has ruled the death of Palisades soccer player Shane Thomas last August as accidental from extreme heat.
(Steve Galluzzo)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division has ruled the cause of death last August of Palisades High soccer player Shane Thomas as accidental after his body overheated. He was 17.

“Hyperthermia due to elevated environmental temperature,” according to the autopsy report.

Thomas was practicing at Ayala Park in Chino with his club team on the morning of Aug. 15, one of the hottest days of the summer. The temperature reached triple digits in the area.

He was discovered missing after practice, and later found unresponsive and not breathing near the park’s batting cages. He was pronounced dead at Chino Valley Medical Center.

The cause of death took months to be finalized because of a backlog of cases, according to a coroner’s spokeswoman.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

