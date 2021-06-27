The Times’ 2021 All-Star basketball award winners
Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey and Mater Dei’s Brooke Demetre are the boys’ and girls’ basketball players of the year. A look at the 2021 All-Star teams.
Amari Bailey was a constant force for injury-depleted Sierra Canyon, leading him to become The Times’ boys’ basketball player of the year.
Brooke Demetre developed an all-around game to become the leader for Santa Ana Mater Dei and The Times’ girls’ basketball player of the year.
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for spring of 2021.
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the spring of 2021.
Dave Kleckner, The Times’ boys’ basketball coach of the year, helped Etiwanda avenge disappointing losses to win their first regional championship.
Corona Centennial coach Martin Woods guided the Huskies to their best girls’ basketball season in history to become The Times’ coach of the year.
A look at the final boys’ basketball rankings in Southern California for the 2021 spring season.