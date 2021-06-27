Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ 2021 All-Star basketball award winners

Sierra Canyon's Amari Bailey (10) dunks
Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey (10) dunks against St. John Bosco in the playoffs this spring.
(Nick Koza)
Share

Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey and Mater Dei’s Brooke Demetre are the boys’ and girls’ basketball players of the year. A look at the 2021 All-Star teams.

Advertisement