The Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for spring of 2021:
Brooke Demetre, Mater Dei, 6-2, Sr.: The Stanford-bound four-year standout was at her best in the Southern Section Open Division final, scoring 28 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Kiki Iriafen, Harvard-Westlake, 6-3, Sr.: The Stanford-bound McDonald’s All-American averaged 20.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Mission League champions.
Rayah Marshall, Lynwood, 6-3, Sr.: The USC-bound Marshall averaged 23.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Division 1-AA regional champions.
Londynn Jones, Corona Centennial, 5-6, Jr.: The UCLA commit helped lead the Huskies to a 25-1 record, averaging 21.3 points.
Jayda Curry, Corona Centennial, 5-6, Sr.: With a 4.6 GPA and terrific guard skills, the Cal-bound Curry averaged 21.4 points and was a prolific free-throw shooter and all-around player.
Anaya James, West Torrance, 5-9, Sr.: Headed to Pacific, the point guard helped West Torrance to an 18-5 record, a 10-0 mark in league play and kept team competitive against the best.
Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda, 6-1, Fr.: Averaged 22.4 points and 11.7 rebounds while displaying skills as perhaps the No. 1 freshman in the state for 1-AA regional finalists.
Juju Watkins, Windward, 6-1, So.: Limited by injury and club commitments, Watkins still managed to make an impact, including a 44-point performance against Sierra Canyon.
Lily Buggs, Long Beach Poly, 5-10, Sr.: Averaged 17 points for the Southern Section Division 1 champions. Scored 25 points with seven threes in the championship game. Signed with Cal State Los Angeles.
Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, Fr.: In an impressive rookie season, Randolph averaged 22.7 points and 13.3 rebounds.
