The Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for spring of 2021:

Amari Bailey, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-5, Jr.: Averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists while making a major leap from his sophomore season in terms of leadership and explosiveness.

David Elliott, Lake Balboa Birmingham, 6-3, Sr.: Bound for LMU, Elliott averaged 27 points in leading the Patriots to the City Section Open Division championship.

Harrison Hornery, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-10, Sr.: The USC signee and native of Australia averaged 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trinity League champions.

Jahmai Mashack, Etiwanda, 6-5, Sr.: There were few players who made contributions in so many different areas than the Tennessee signee, from defense to rebounding to clutch baskets.

KJ Simpson, West Hills Chaminade, 6-2, Sr.: The four-year starter headed to Colorado averaged 22.5 points and became school career scoring leader. Mission League MVP led Eagles to Division 1 title.

Jazz Gardner, Hacienda Heights Los Altos, 7-0, So.: Averaged 25.1 points, 13 rebounds and made 25 threes while showing he’ll be the next top center to come out of Southern California.

Lamaj Lewis, St. John Bosco, 6-5, Sr.: The LMU signee averaged 13 points for the 1AA regional champions while also contributing as a rebounder, defender and passer.

Malik Thomas, LaVerne Damien, 6-4, Sr.: The USC signee helped his team to a 15-0 start and averaged 22 points, performing at his best in Damien’s biggest games.

Benny Gealer, Rolling Hills Prep, 6-2, Jr.: The point guard averaged 19.8 points and 6.3 assists. He scored 27 points to help his team win the Southern Section 2AA championship.

Kylan Boswell, Corona Centennial, 6-2, So.: The point guard became one of the nation’s best young prospects, leading the Huskies to a 21-2 record and Open Division championship with his exceptional three-point shooting and unselfish passing.