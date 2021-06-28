The Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for spring of 2021:
Amari Bailey, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 6-5, Jr.: Averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists while making a major leap from his sophomore season in terms of leadership and explosiveness.
David Elliott, Lake Balboa Birmingham, 6-3, Sr.: Bound for LMU, Elliott averaged 27 points in leading the Patriots to the City Section Open Division championship.
Harrison Hornery, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-10, Sr.: The USC signee and native of Australia averaged 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trinity League champions.
Jahmai Mashack, Etiwanda, 6-5, Sr.: There were few players who made contributions in so many different areas than the Tennessee signee, from defense to rebounding to clutch baskets.
KJ Simpson, West Hills Chaminade, 6-2, Sr.: The four-year starter headed to Colorado averaged 22.5 points and became school career scoring leader. Mission League MVP led Eagles to Division 1 title.
Jazz Gardner, Hacienda Heights Los Altos, 7-0, So.: Averaged 25.1 points, 13 rebounds and made 25 threes while showing he’ll be the next top center to come out of Southern California.
Lamaj Lewis, St. John Bosco, 6-5, Sr.: The LMU signee averaged 13 points for the 1AA regional champions while also contributing as a rebounder, defender and passer.
Malik Thomas, LaVerne Damien, 6-4, Sr.: The USC signee helped his team to a 15-0 start and averaged 22 points, performing at his best in Damien’s biggest games.
Benny Gealer, Rolling Hills Prep, 6-2, Jr.: The point guard averaged 19.8 points and 6.3 assists. He scored 27 points to help his team win the Southern Section 2AA championship.
Kylan Boswell, Corona Centennial, 6-2, So.: The point guard became one of the nation’s best young prospects, leading the Huskies to a 21-2 record and Open Division championship with his exceptional three-point shooting and unselfish passing.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.