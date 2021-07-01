The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball award winners
Complete coverage of The Times’ 2021 All-Star baseball and softball award winners.
-
1
Thousand Oaks shortstop Max Muncy had 11 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .459 batting average for the 29-1 Lancers this season.
-
2
Emily Gomez’s unflappability in the biggest of moments made her a standout this season for the Aztecs and The Times’ softball player of the year.
-
3
El Camino Real softball coach Joe Borenstein guided the Conquistadores to a 17th City Section championship to earn The Times’ coach of the year.
-
4
Harvard-Westlake baseball coach Jared Halpert guided the Wolverines to the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
-
5
A look at The Times’ 2021 All-Star softball team.
-
6
A look at The Times’ All-Star baseball team for 2021.