A look at The Times’ All-Star baseball team for 2021.

P — Mason Molina, Trabuco Hills, Sr.: The Texas Tech signee went 10-2 with 153 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings in leading his team to the Division 2 championship game.

P — Brian Uribe, Camarillo, Sr.: The UNLV signee threw five consecutive complete-game shutouts. He finished 6-0 with an 0.66 ERA and was 19-0 in high school.

UT — Gage Jump, JSerra, Sr.: The UCLA signee led the Lions to the Trinity League championship and a regional title, going 9-0 with 104 strikeouts in 56 innings.

C — Charlie Saum, Thousand Oaks, Sr.: The Stanford signee batted .388 with 38 RBIs and was stellar behind the plate.

IF — Cody Schrier, JSerra, Sr.: The UCLA signee continued JSerra’s reputation for producing top shortstops with his fielding and .372 average as leadoff.

IF — Max Muncy, Thousand Oaks, Sr.: The Arkansas signee hit 11 home runs, including 4 grand slams, and had 45 hits for the Division 2 champions.

IF — Roc Riggio, Thousand Oaks, Sr.: The Oklahoma State signee started the season hitting home runs in five consecutive games and ended with 12.

IF — Justin DeCriscio, Orange Lutheran, Sr.: The San Diego signee had 37 hits for the 30-6 Lancers.

OF — Tyler White, Bishop Amat, Sr.: The Long Beach State signee batted .494 with 42 hits, including 12 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases.

OF — Jacob Badawi, Ayala, Sr.: The UC Riverside signee batted .388 as the leadoff batter for the Palomares League champions and Division 1 semifinalists.

OF — Toussaint Bythewood, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: The Mission League MVP batted .420 with four triples and 11 stolen bases.