Jodi Borenstein helped El Camino Real deliver another City title

In her sixth season as head coach at El Camino Real, Jodi Borenstein eagerly took on the task of teacher and softball coach during the uncertainty of COVID-19. She’d work at home, at school, her computer always at hand, doing whatever was needed to help her students.

“It’s a sacrifice you make as a coach so kids could have a season,” she said.

Borenstein guided the Conquistadores to a 17th City Section championship, tying San Pedro for most softball titles in City history. She has been selected The Times’ softball coach of the year.

She was grateful for her players’ commitment to succeed.

“The girls just committed each day to being there,” she said. “They made it easy for us. They cooperated with all the testing. They were balancing their school and getting to practice and playing club softball.”

Pitcher Jillian Kelly was the key player, finishing with a 15-3 record.

“The girls adore her, love her and respect her,” Borenstein said. “She was lights out.”