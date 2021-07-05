The Times’ All-Star softball team for 2021

A look at The Times’ All-Star softball team:

P — Sydney Somerndike, Villa Park, Jr.: Led Villa Park to the Division 2 championship game and was named Gatorade state player of the year.

P — Emily Gomez, Esperanza, Sr.: Pitched the Aztecs to the Division 1 championship and helped eliminate top-seeded Norco.

UTL — Ella Parker, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, So.: Parker hit 15 home runs as the Mission League MVP while also batting .594 and going 6-1 on the mound.

C — Sophia Nugent, Los Alamitos, Sr.: The Oklahoma signee hit .385 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

IF — Delaney Scully, Valencia, Sr.: The Pacific signee was the Foothill League MVP after hitting .490 with three home runs.

IF — Mya Perez, Norco, So.: Came through with clutch hits repeatedly while showing exceptional power, finishing with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .543 average.

IF — Samantha Bland, Chino Hills, So.: Batted .424 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

IF — Reagan Walsh, South Torrance, Sr.: The Florida signee was one of the most feared hitters in the Southland.

OF — Jules Ronquillo, Los Alamitos, Sr.: The San Jose State signee batted .389 with 16 runs scored.

OF — Devyn Greer, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The Boise State signee batted .472 while also going 9-2 in the circle.

OF — Abby Dayton, Norco, Jr.: Center fielder helped Norco finish 27-2 with strong defense and consistent hitting with .470 average.