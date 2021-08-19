Advertisement
High School Sports

Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez is guest on ‘Friday Night Live’

VIDEO | 12:43
Scheduled Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez is guest on ‘Friday Night Live’

‘Friday Night Live’ is a weekly look at high school sports in Southern California hosted by Eric Sondheimer and local broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
High school football is back and so is “Friday Night Live,” a weekly look at high school sports in Southern California hosted by Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times and local broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom. Each week the show can be seen on Thursday night at 5 p.m. with information previewing Friday night’s games.

This week’s episode features Garfield football coach Lorenzo Hernandez.

Hernandez discusses the challenges ahead in the City Section and Garfield’s 10-game winning streak in the East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

