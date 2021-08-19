Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez is guest on ‘Friday Night Live’

High school football is back and so is “Friday Night Live,” a weekly look at high school sports in Southern California hosted by Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times and local broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom. Each week the show can be seen on Thursday night at 5 p.m. with information previewing Friday night’s games.

This week’s episode features Garfield football coach Lorenzo Hernandez.

Hernandez discusses the challenges ahead in the City Section and Garfield’s 10-game winning streak in the East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt.