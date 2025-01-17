Advertisement
Prep talk: New Garfield football coach Patrick Vargas has big plans

New Garfield football coach Patrick Vargas.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
When Patrick Vargas was a 5-foot-4 starting quarterback for Garfield High in 2008, the Bulldogs stunned City Section power Birmingham 29-28 in their season opener.

Now, at age 32, Vargas is taking over as Garfield’s new football coach, replacing Lorenzo Hernandez, and he’s embracing all the lessons learned about overcoming obstacles and understanding the tradition of excellence at Garfield.

“It’s a dream come true for me, being a kid from East L.A.,” he said. “Garfield has always been the place I wanted to be, first as a football player, then as a coach. What coach Hernandez did was change the program for the better. What I want to do is continue with that leadership and do my best to take it to the next level.”

He’s also going to inherit a new turf football field under construction. ...

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
