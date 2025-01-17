Prep talk: New Garfield football coach Patrick Vargas has big plans

When Patrick Vargas was a 5-foot-4 starting quarterback for Garfield High in 2008, the Bulldogs stunned City Section power Birmingham 29-28 in their season opener.

Now, at age 32, Vargas is taking over as Garfield’s new football coach, replacing Lorenzo Hernandez, and he’s embracing all the lessons learned about overcoming obstacles and understanding the tradition of excellence at Garfield.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to new Garfield football coach Patrick Vargas about his expectations for next season and his long-term goals for the program. pic.twitter.com/3ZZ3cLU6bv — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 17, 2025

“It’s a dream come true for me, being a kid from East L.A.,” he said. “Garfield has always been the place I wanted to be, first as a football player, then as a coach. What coach Hernandez did was change the program for the better. What I want to do is continue with that leadership and do my best to take it to the next level.”

He’s also going to inherit a new turf football field under construction. ...

There will be no more mud games at Garfield High. New turf going in. pic.twitter.com/HgHNTl6thV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 15, 2025

For the third straight year, Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura has been named the Gatorade state player of the year in girls cross country.

