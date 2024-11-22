Garfield High football coach Lorenzo Hernandez steps down after 24 years

It was a big night at the East L.A. Classic for Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez, right, and his family members: Garfield grads daughter Ana, wife Martha and his son, Noah, who started on the offensive line.

Lorenzo Hernandez announced Friday he is stepping down as football coach at Garfield High after 24 years.

He helped develop the program into one of the best in the City Section and tried to generate community support beyond the annual Garfield vs. Roosevelt game.

His son, Noah, just completed his senior season while starting on the offensive line, so he said it was a good time to step down and focus on being the school’s athletic director.

In a letter sent to the Garfield community, Hernandez said, “Looking back on the past 24 years, I am filled with gratitude and pride. Serving as the head coach of the Garfield Bulldogs has been an honor and blessing. Together, we’ve celebrated victories, faced challenges and most importantly, watched our scholar-athletes grow and thrive both on and off the field.”

The next coach will be getting a new football field that is under construction. There are several internal candidates likely to seek to replace Hernandez, including offensive coordinator Patrick Vargas, who’s a teacher and Garfield graduate.

Hernandez is ready to be a mentor if asked by his future replacement.