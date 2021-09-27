Daniel Anoh has become big-time player for unbeaten Palisades

Shortly before the opening kickoff on Saturday night at Brentwood, Palisades running back Daniel Anoh looked as comfortable as a fan sitting in the bleachers. He was carrying his helmet and greeting fans as they walked on the track headed to their seats. He talked like a tour guide preparing the tourists for the coming excitement.

Anoh was the director of everything. He rushed for 292 yards and scored four touchdowns to help Palisades improve to 5-0. He’s the best running back in the City Section not named Jakob Galloway.

He has rushed for 682 yards and is averaging 12 yards a carry. At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, he has speed and is taking advantage of a good offensive line.

Check out week 4 highlights against reseda:112 tot yards- 3 tot tdshttps://t.co/VOwx0uqqnc — Daniel Anoh (@daniel_anoh) September 20, 2021

Palisades starting quarterback Dylan Hassid is sidelined several weeks with a foot injury, but sophomore Sammy Silva filled in against Brentwood. The Dolphins have a huge Western League opener on Friday night against rival Venice that could decide the league title.