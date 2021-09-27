Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Daniel Anoh has become big-time player for unbeaten Palisades

Daniel Anoh of Palisades rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns against Brentwood.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Shortly before the opening kickoff on Saturday night at Brentwood, Palisades running back Daniel Anoh looked as comfortable as a fan sitting in the bleachers. He was carrying his helmet and greeting fans as they walked on the track headed to their seats. He talked like a tour guide preparing the tourists for the coming excitement.

Anoh was the director of everything. He rushed for 292 yards and scored four touchdowns to help Palisades improve to 5-0. He’s the best running back in the City Section not named Jakob Galloway.

He has rushed for 682 yards and is averaging 12 yards a carry. At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, he has speed and is taking advantage of a good offensive line.

Palisades starting quarterback Dylan Hassid is sidelined several weeks with a foot injury, but sophomore Sammy Silva filled in against Brentwood. The Dolphins have a huge Western League opener on Friday night against rival Venice that could decide the league title.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement