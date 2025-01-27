Prep basketball roundup: Brentwood stays unbeaten in Gold Coast League after OT win

Brentwood coach Ryan Bailey was pleased his team pulled out an overtime win over Windward.

With 9.2 seconds left in regulation and a three-point lead on Monday night, Brentwood coach Ryan Bailey told his players repeatedly during a timeout that there were two fouls to give, so foul to prevent a three-point shot from Windward.

He then watched Louis Bond of Windward get off an uncontested three from the top of the key just before the buzzer sounded to send the game into overtime.

“I should have fouled,” said sophomore AJ Okoh, who was guarding Bond to start the play.

It ended up working out for the Eagles, who won in overtime 70-66 to improve to 22-3 and 5-0 in the Gold Coast League.

Okoh finished with 28 points, including a 12-point barrage in the third quarter that saved Brentwood when 6-foot-8 freshman center Shalen Sheppard went to the bench with three fouls. Sheppard finished with 18 points.

Wow. Tie game. Louis Bond. Brentwood had two fouls to give but didn’t foul. OT. Windward 62, Brentwood 62. pic.twitter.com/YuzpXI5WP2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 28, 2025

“I know we had a lot of brain lapses,” Sheppard said. “But we didn’t get mad at each other and that helped us.”

Jeremiah Hampton scored 25 points for Windward (17-5, 2-1).

Asked what he learned from the game, Okoh said, “To fully listen.”

Santa Margarita 67, St. John Boscoo 66: Brayden Kyman delivered a game-winning three for the Eagles, creating more uncertainty in the Trinity League race. Kaiden Bailey finished with 19 points and Kyman 17. Elzie Harrington scored 19 points for St. John Bosco.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 68, St. Paul 62: Jaden Erami had 25 points and Kayleb Kearse 21 points for St. Pius.

Sun Valley Poly 91, North Hollywood 44: JD Wyatt finished with 32 points for the Parrots.

Fairfax 54, University 37: Muhammad Singleton led the Lions with 21 points.

Palisades 67, Venice 59: The Dolphins kept pace in the Western League behind 16 points from Tommy Pickens and 15 points from Jack Levey.

Westchester 68, LACES 56: Tajh Ariza had 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Windward 63, Brentwood 54: The Wildcats (11-7, 2-0) took a big step toward winning the Gold Coast League, opening a 16-point lead in the first half, then 17 in the third quarter to hold off the Eagles (18-6, 3-1). Olivia Lagao scored 20 points, Charis Rainey 14, Samari Bankhead 11 and Amel Cook 10. Lev Feiman had 26 points for Brentwood.

Hamilton 42, Redondo Union 41: The Yankees (16-2) continue to win against Southern Section opponents as the No. 1 team in the City Section. Siena Blaustein scored 15 points for Redondo Union.

Chaminade 71, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 49: Hamiley Arenas had 33 points for Notre Dame.