High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Wednesday, 6 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 6 (Division 1 at Mira Costa, remaining divisions at home sites).

California Lutheran at Academy of Academic Excellence

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Eisenhower d. Acaciawood, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Ganesha d. New Harvest Christian, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Bassett d. Montclair, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Nogales d. Faith Baptist. 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Western d. Santa Paula, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

St. Bernard d. Oxford Academy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Highland d. Beacon Hill, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Barstow d. Patriot, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Sacred Heart d. Southlands Christian, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Riverside Poly d. Rim of the World, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23

Buckley vs. Crean Lutheran at Northwood

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Arcadia d. Whittier Christian, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Etiwanda d. St. Paul, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Millikan d. St. Margaret’s, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Second round, Saturday, 6 p.m. unless noted

Cypress d. Los Alamitos, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

