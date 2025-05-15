Thursday’s Southern Section softball playoff scores, updated pairings
-
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 1
Norco, bye
Oaks Christian 11, Camarillo 1
Chino Hills 8, Mater Dei 1
Huntington Beach 8, Charter Oak 7
La Mirada 4, Paraclete 2
Roosevelt 1, Fullerton 0
Murrieta Mesa 6, Riverside Poly 0
Ayala 7, West Torrance 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Orange Lutheran 7
El Segundo 5, Cypress 4
El Modena 9, Garden Grove Pacifica 5
Rosary Academy 8, Bonita 2
Temescal Canyon 6, Anaheim Canyon 4
Valley View 6, Riverside King 1
La Habra 11, Upland 1
Etiwanda, bye
DIVISION 2
California 5, Beckman 1
Capistrano Valley 2, Thousand Oaks 1
Great Oak 9, Torrance 8
Downey 5, Grand Terrace 4
JSerra 5, Gahr 0
Sonora 8, Villa Park 1
Palos Verdes 4, El Dorado 2
Linfield Christian 9, Los Altos 8
Ganesha 1, Agoura 0
Millikan 7, Moorpark 2
Santa Margarita 15, Saugus 1
Vista Murrieta 14, Simi Valley 1
Whittier Christian 12, Shadow Hills 0
Los Alamitos 9, South Hills 2
Redondo Union 2, Yucaipa 1
La Serna 16, Liberty 6
DIVISION 3
Valencia 4, Crescenta Valley 3
Yorba Linda 6, Brea Olinda 4
Cerritos Valley Christian 12, Don Lugo 0
Arlington 5, Woodbridge 4
St. Paul 6, Bishop Amat 1
Alta Loma 13, El Rancho 1
San Clemente 5, Oxnard 0
Marina 10, Arcadia 0
Kennedy 9, Beaumont 1
Royal 17, Citrus Valley 11
Tesoro 10, Burbank Burroughs 2
Aquinas 5, Rio Mesa 4
Mission Viejo 7, La Quinta 3
Ramona 15, Orange Vista 5
Westlake 7, Schurr 3
Chaminade 12, Glendora 3
DIVISION 4
Santa Monica 6, Hillcrest 4
Duarte 7, Heritage Christian 2
Long Beach Poly 5, Edison 1
South El Monte 20, Summit 7
Harvard-Westlake 8, Oak Hills 5
Foothill 3, Sierra Canyon 2
Dos Pueblos 4, Viewpoint 3
Colton 2, Sultana 0
Indio 15, Chino 13
Northview 3, Apple Valley 2
Quartz Hill 8, Ventura 4
El Toro 5, Diamond Ranch 3
Segerstrom 6, Mayfair 5
Hemet 5, Long Beach Wilson 1
Elsinore 8, Ontario Christian 1
Warren 5, Lakewood 4
DIVISION 5
Muir, bye
St. Bonaventure 6, Riverside Prep 5
Kaiser 13, Garden Grove Santiago 1
Patriot 4, Buena Park 1
Highland 9, Rowland 1
Irvine 11, Flintridge Sacred Heart 0
Western Christian 6, Alemany 5
Riverside North 4, Hart 3
Cerritos 14, Mira Costa 5
Placentia Valencia 4, Rancho Verde 3
Grace 3, University Prep 0
Canyon Springs 10, Sierra Vista 0
Bishop Montgomery 5, Burbank Providence 0
West Ranch 9, Anaheim 1
Lancaster 10, Keppel 9
La Canada 10, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0
DIVISION 6
South Pasadena 11, Archer 1
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3, Eastside 2
Coastal Christian 5, Faith Baptist 2
University 21, Monrovia 1
Ramona Convent 13, Flintridge Prep 2
Granite Hills 17, Santa Rosa Academy 11
Pasadena Poly 4, Leuzinger 2
La Salle 6, Oxford Academy 1
Adelanto 7, Pioneer 3
Norwalk 3, Jurupa Valley 2
Eisenhower 10, Arroyo 0
San Jacinto 8, Santa Clara 0
Vasquez 13, Village Christian 12
Katella 17, Santa Paula 7
St. Monica 10, Knight 8
Rio Hondo Prep 8, Southlands Christian 6
DIVISION 7
El Monte, bye
Garey 6, Workman 5
Fillmore 5, Santa Ana 2
Westminster 7, Moreno Valley 5
Rancho Mirage 2, Hamilton 0
Hesperia Christian 16, Excelsior Charter 3
Edgewood 10, Arroyo Valley 0
Sacred Heart LA 9, San Jacinto Valley 7
Silverado 13, Miller 2
Rialto 18, Santa Ana Valley 1
Los Amigos 15, Capistrano Valley Christian 7
Culver City 12, Citrus Hill 2
Yucca Valley 11, Bellflower 5
Lakeside 10, Fontana 0
San Bernardino 14, Mountain View 3
Riverside Notre Dame 9, Bell Gardens 2
DIVISION 8
Tustin 19, Packinghouse Christian 0
Orange 14, Brentwood 6
Cathedral City 11, Santa Clarita Christian 0
Riverside Bethel Christian 14, Lancaster Desert Christian 2
Banning 13, Century 4
United Christian Academy 17, Environmental Charter 1
Nuview Bridge 19, Loma Linda Academy 4
Lennox Academy 17, Santa Maria Valley Christian 4
Hawthorne 20, Bolsa Grande 10
Rancho Alamitos 15, Hoover 6
Calvary Baptist 10, Desert Christian Academy 0
Redlands Adventist at Academy of Careers & Exploration, Friday
Hueneme 14, Pomona Catholic 2
Loara 17, Avalon 7
Downey Calvary Chapel 17, Compton Early College 1
St. Genevieve 21, Cal Lutheran 10
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 1
Oaks Christian at Norco
Chino Hills at Huntington Beach
La Mirada at Roosevelt
Murrieta Mesa at Ayala
El Segundo vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 10:30 a.m. at ESO Complex
Rosary Academy at El Modena
Valley View at Temescal Canyon
La Habra at Etiwanda
DIVISION 2
California at Capistrano Valley
Great Oak at Downey
Sonora at JSerra
Palos Verdes at Linfield Christian
Millikan at Ganesha
Vista Murrieta at Santa Margarita
Los Alamitos at Whittier Christian
Redondo Union at La Serna
DIVISION 3
Yorba Linda at Valencia
Cerritos Valley Christian at Arlington
Alta Loma at St. Paul
San Clemente at Marina
Kennedy at Royal
Aquinas at Tesoro
Ramona at Mission Viejo
Westlake at Chaminade
DIVISION 4
Duarte at Santa Monica
Long Beach Poly at South El Monte
Harvard-Westlake at Foothill
Dos Pueblos at Colton
Indio at Northview
El Toro at Quartz Hill
Hemet at Segerstrom
Elsinore at Warren, Monday
DIVISION 5
St. Bonaventure at Muir
Kaiser at Patriot
Irvine at Highland
Western Christian at Riverside North
Cerritos at Placentia Valencia
Canyon Springs at Grace
Bishop Montgomery at West Ranch
Lancaster at Wiseburn Da Vinci
DIVISION 6
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at South Pasadena
Coastal Christian at University
Granite Hills at Ramona Convent
Pasadena Poly at La Salle, Monday
Norwalk at Adelanto
San Jacinto at Eisenhower
Katella at Vasquez
Rio Hondo Prep vs. St. Monica at Marine Park
DIVISION 7
Garey at El Monte, 10 a.m.
Fillmore at Westminster
Rancho Mirage at Hesperia Christian
Sacred Heart LA at Edgewood
Rialto at Silverado
Culver City vs. Los Amigos
Yucca Valley vs. Lakeside
San Bernardino at Riverside Notre Dame
DIVISION 8
Tustin at Orange, 1 p.m.
Cathedral City vs. Bethel Christian
Banning at United Christian Academy
Nuview Bridge at Lennox Academy
Hawthorne at Rancho Alamitos
Calvary Baptist at Redlands Adventist / Academy of Careers & Exploration
Loara at Hueneme
St. Genevieve at Downey Calvary Chapel
Note: Quarterfinals in all divisions May 21; Semifinals in all divisions May 24; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.
