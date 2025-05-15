Thursday’s Southern Section softball playoff scores, updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 1

Norco, bye

Oaks Christian 11, Camarillo 1

Chino Hills 8, Mater Dei 1

Huntington Beach 8, Charter Oak 7

La Mirada 4, Paraclete 2

Roosevelt 1, Fullerton 0

Murrieta Mesa 6, Riverside Poly 0

Ayala 7, West Torrance 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Orange Lutheran 7

El Segundo 5, Cypress 4

El Modena 9, Garden Grove Pacifica 5

Rosary Academy 8, Bonita 2

Temescal Canyon 6, Anaheim Canyon 4

Valley View 6, Riverside King 1

La Habra 11, Upland 1

Etiwanda, bye

DIVISION 2

California 5, Beckman 1

Capistrano Valley 2, Thousand Oaks 1

Great Oak 9, Torrance 8

Downey 5, Grand Terrace 4

JSerra 5, Gahr 0

Sonora 8, Villa Park 1

Palos Verdes 4, El Dorado 2

Linfield Christian 9, Los Altos 8

Ganesha 1, Agoura 0

Millikan 7, Moorpark 2

Santa Margarita 15, Saugus 1

Vista Murrieta 14, Simi Valley 1

Whittier Christian 12, Shadow Hills 0

Los Alamitos 9, South Hills 2

Redondo Union 2, Yucaipa 1

La Serna 16, Liberty 6

DIVISION 3

Valencia 4, Crescenta Valley 3

Yorba Linda 6, Brea Olinda 4

Cerritos Valley Christian 12, Don Lugo 0

Arlington 5, Woodbridge 4

St. Paul 6, Bishop Amat 1

Alta Loma 13, El Rancho 1

San Clemente 5, Oxnard 0

Marina 10, Arcadia 0

Kennedy 9, Beaumont 1

Royal 17, Citrus Valley 11

Tesoro 10, Burbank Burroughs 2

Aquinas 5, Rio Mesa 4

Mission Viejo 7, La Quinta 3

Ramona 15, Orange Vista 5

Westlake 7, Schurr 3

Chaminade 12, Glendora 3

DIVISION 4

Santa Monica 6, Hillcrest 4

Duarte 7, Heritage Christian 2

Long Beach Poly 5, Edison 1

South El Monte 20, Summit 7

Harvard-Westlake 8, Oak Hills 5

Foothill 3, Sierra Canyon 2

Dos Pueblos 4, Viewpoint 3

Colton 2, Sultana 0

Indio 15, Chino 13

Northview 3, Apple Valley 2

Quartz Hill 8, Ventura 4

El Toro 5, Diamond Ranch 3

Segerstrom 6, Mayfair 5

Hemet 5, Long Beach Wilson 1

Elsinore 8, Ontario Christian 1

Warren 5, Lakewood 4

DIVISION 5

Muir, bye

St. Bonaventure 6, Riverside Prep 5

Kaiser 13, Garden Grove Santiago 1

Patriot 4, Buena Park 1

Highland 9, Rowland 1

Irvine 11, Flintridge Sacred Heart 0

Western Christian 6, Alemany 5

Riverside North 4, Hart 3

Cerritos 14, Mira Costa 5

Placentia Valencia 4, Rancho Verde 3

Grace 3, University Prep 0

Canyon Springs 10, Sierra Vista 0

Bishop Montgomery 5, Burbank Providence 0

West Ranch 9, Anaheim 1

Lancaster 10, Keppel 9

La Canada 10, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0

DIVISION 6

South Pasadena 11, Archer 1

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3, Eastside 2

Coastal Christian 5, Faith Baptist 2

University 21, Monrovia 1

Ramona Convent 13, Flintridge Prep 2

Granite Hills 17, Santa Rosa Academy 11

Pasadena Poly 4, Leuzinger 2

La Salle 6, Oxford Academy 1

Adelanto 7, Pioneer 3

Norwalk 3, Jurupa Valley 2

Eisenhower 10, Arroyo 0

San Jacinto 8, Santa Clara 0

Vasquez 13, Village Christian 12

Katella 17, Santa Paula 7

St. Monica 10, Knight 8

Rio Hondo Prep 8, Southlands Christian 6

DIVISION 7

El Monte, bye

Garey 6, Workman 5

Fillmore 5, Santa Ana 2

Westminster 7, Moreno Valley 5

Rancho Mirage 2, Hamilton 0

Hesperia Christian 16, Excelsior Charter 3

Edgewood 10, Arroyo Valley 0

Sacred Heart LA 9, San Jacinto Valley 7

Silverado 13, Miller 2

Rialto 18, Santa Ana Valley 1

Los Amigos 15, Capistrano Valley Christian 7

Culver City 12, Citrus Hill 2

Yucca Valley 11, Bellflower 5

Lakeside 10, Fontana 0

San Bernardino 14, Mountain View 3

Riverside Notre Dame 9, Bell Gardens 2

DIVISION 8

Tustin 19, Packinghouse Christian 0

Orange 14, Brentwood 6

Cathedral City 11, Santa Clarita Christian 0

Riverside Bethel Christian 14, Lancaster Desert Christian 2

Banning 13, Century 4

United Christian Academy 17, Environmental Charter 1

Nuview Bridge 19, Loma Linda Academy 4

Lennox Academy 17, Santa Maria Valley Christian 4

Hawthorne 20, Bolsa Grande 10

Rancho Alamitos 15, Hoover 6

Calvary Baptist 10, Desert Christian Academy 0

Redlands Adventist at Academy of Careers & Exploration, Friday

Hueneme 14, Pomona Catholic 2

Loara 17, Avalon 7

Downey Calvary Chapel 17, Compton Early College 1

St. Genevieve 21, Cal Lutheran 10

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 1

Oaks Christian at Norco

Chino Hills at Huntington Beach

La Mirada at Roosevelt

Murrieta Mesa at Ayala

El Segundo vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 10:30 a.m. at ESO Complex

Rosary Academy at El Modena

Valley View at Temescal Canyon

La Habra at Etiwanda

DIVISION 2

California at Capistrano Valley

Great Oak at Downey

Sonora at JSerra

Palos Verdes at Linfield Christian

Millikan at Ganesha

Vista Murrieta at Santa Margarita

Los Alamitos at Whittier Christian

Redondo Union at La Serna

DIVISION 3

Yorba Linda at Valencia

Cerritos Valley Christian at Arlington

Alta Loma at St. Paul

San Clemente at Marina

Kennedy at Royal

Aquinas at Tesoro

Ramona at Mission Viejo

Westlake at Chaminade

DIVISION 4

Duarte at Santa Monica

Long Beach Poly at South El Monte

Harvard-Westlake at Foothill

Dos Pueblos at Colton

Indio at Northview

El Toro at Quartz Hill

Hemet at Segerstrom

Elsinore at Warren, Monday

DIVISION 5

St. Bonaventure at Muir

Kaiser at Patriot

Irvine at Highland

Western Christian at Riverside North

Cerritos at Placentia Valencia

Canyon Springs at Grace

Bishop Montgomery at West Ranch

Lancaster at Wiseburn Da Vinci

DIVISION 6

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at South Pasadena

Coastal Christian at University

Granite Hills at Ramona Convent

Pasadena Poly at La Salle, Monday

Norwalk at Adelanto

San Jacinto at Eisenhower

Katella at Vasquez

Rio Hondo Prep vs. St. Monica at Marine Park

DIVISION 7

Garey at El Monte, 10 a.m.

Fillmore at Westminster

Rancho Mirage at Hesperia Christian

Sacred Heart LA at Edgewood

Rialto at Silverado

Culver City vs. Los Amigos

Yucca Valley vs. Lakeside

San Bernardino at Riverside Notre Dame

DIVISION 8

Tustin at Orange, 1 p.m.

Cathedral City vs. Bethel Christian

Banning at United Christian Academy

Nuview Bridge at Lennox Academy

Hawthorne at Rancho Alamitos

Calvary Baptist at Redlands Adventist / Academy of Careers & Exploration

Loara at Hueneme

St. Genevieve at Downey Calvary Chapel

Note: Quarterfinals in all divisions May 21; Semifinals in all divisions May 24; Finals in all divisions May 30-31.