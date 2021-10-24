Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school field hockey: Tournament of Champions schedule and results

Field hockey stick and ball on green grass
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

FIELD HOCKEY

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Chaminade (3-8-1) at Bonita (10-1), 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Glendora (9-9) at Harvard-Westlake (11-2), 6 p.m.

Marina (7-6-3) at Newport Harbor (11-10-2), 3:15 p.m.

Edison (7-7-2) at Huntington Beach (16-3-2), 3:15 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds; finals, Saturday at Newport Harbor.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement