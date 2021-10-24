High school field hockey: Tournament of Champions schedule and results
FIELD HOCKEY
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Chaminade (3-8-1) at Bonita (10-1), 3 p.m.
Glendora (9-9) at Harvard-Westlake (11-2), 6 p.m.
Marina (7-6-3) at Newport Harbor (11-10-2), 3:15 p.m.
Edison (7-7-2) at Huntington Beach (16-3-2), 3:15 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds; finals, Saturday at Newport Harbor.
