High School Sports

CIF Southern Section boys’ tennis brackets

Tennis racket and tennis ball on the red clay court
(Enes Evren / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS

(All matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Wednesday, May 7

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 2

Edison, bye

Crean Lutheran at Camarillo

Foothill at Mater Dei

Dana Hills at Windward

Riverside King at Huntington Beach

Santa Monica at Long Beach Wilson

Oaks Christian at Walnut

West Torrance at Campbell Hall

Flintridge Prep, bye

Tesoro at Temecula Valley

Valencia at Great Oak

El Dorado at Whitney

Santa Margarita at Crescenta Valley

Santa Barbara at Palm Desert

Burbank ar Webb

Murrieta Valley, bye

DIVISION 3

Redlands, bye

Cate at Burbank Burroughs

Roosevelt at Riverside Poly

Sunny Hills at Xavier Prep

Temple City at Upland

Agoura at La Serna

Long Beach Poly at San Juan Hills

Geffen Academy, bye

West Ranch, bye

La Canada at Newbury Park

Chino Hills at Westminster La Quinta

Hemet at Anaheim Canyon

South Hills at Oak Hills

Redlands East Valley at St. Francis

Fairmont Prep at San Marcos

La Quinta, bye

DIVISION 4

Oxford Academy, bye

Alta Loma at Villa Park

Coachella Valley at Temescal Canyon

Simi Valley at Oakwood

California at San Gabriel

Quartz Hill at Foothill Tech

Golden Valley at Dos Pueblos

Mayfair at Chaminade

Brea Olinda, bye

Chadwick at South Torrance

Tustin at Placentia Valencia

La Sierra at Buckley

Apple Valley at Millikan

Arlington at Rowland

Warren at Riverside North

Orange Vista, bye

DIVISION 5

Capistrano Valley, bye

Hart at Silverado

Montclair at Keppel

Tarbut V’Torah at Los Amigos

Cerritos Valley Christian at Trabuco Hills

Yucaipa at Cerritos

Rancho Mirage at Hesperia

Kaiser at Thacher

San Dimas at Pasadena Poly

Culver City at Adelanto

Aquinas at Bishop Montgomery

Laguna Blanca at Liberty

Milken Community at Rosemead

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Hacienda Heights Wilson

La Salle at Segerstrom

Fullerton, bye

DIVISION 6

Carpinteria at Jurupa Valley

Maranatha at Lancaster

Chino at Yeshiva

Edgewood at Beaumont

Bolsa Grande at Duarte

Ontario at Cathedral City

Godinez at Santa Ana Valley

Ventura at Indio

Valley View at Heritage

La Mirada at Arroyo

Alhambra at Granite Hills

Victor Valley at Beverly Hills

Workman at Patriot

Nogales at Jurupa Hills

Kennedy at Santa Fe

Garden Grove Santiago at Northview

DIVISION 7

Arrowhead Christian, bye

Highland at Hueneme

Estancia at Summit

Westminster at Garden Grove Santiago

Marshall at Dominguez

Lakeside at Twentynine Palms

La Habra at Baldwin Park

Lynwood at Katella

Desert Mirage at Malibu

Rancho Alamitos at Knight

Anaheim at San Bernardino

Eisenhower at Canyon Springs

Riverside Notre Dame at Elsinore

Gahr at Palmdale

Indian Springs at St. Monica Prep

San Jacinto, bye

Friday, May 9

FIRST ROUND

OPEN DIVISION

Palos Verdes at University

Peninsula at Corona del Mar

JSerra at Beckman

Loyola at Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 1

South Pasadena at Portola

Oak Park at Mira Costa

Brentwood at Marina

Sage Hill at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Claremont at Diamond Bar

Northwood at Arcadia

Los Osos at Troy

Corona Santiago at Woodbridge

Note: Second Round in Divisions 2-7 May 9; Quarterfinals in Divisions 1-7 May 12; Semifinals in all divisions May 14; Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.

