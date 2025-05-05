CIF Southern Section boys’ tennis brackets
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
(All matches at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Wednesday, May 7
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 2
Edison, bye
Crean Lutheran at Camarillo
Foothill at Mater Dei
Dana Hills at Windward
Riverside King at Huntington Beach
Santa Monica at Long Beach Wilson
Oaks Christian at Walnut
West Torrance at Campbell Hall
Flintridge Prep, bye
Tesoro at Temecula Valley
Valencia at Great Oak
El Dorado at Whitney
Santa Margarita at Crescenta Valley
Santa Barbara at Palm Desert
Burbank ar Webb
Murrieta Valley, bye
DIVISION 3
Redlands, bye
Cate at Burbank Burroughs
Roosevelt at Riverside Poly
Sunny Hills at Xavier Prep
Temple City at Upland
Agoura at La Serna
Long Beach Poly at San Juan Hills
Geffen Academy, bye
West Ranch, bye
La Canada at Newbury Park
Chino Hills at Westminster La Quinta
Hemet at Anaheim Canyon
South Hills at Oak Hills
Redlands East Valley at St. Francis
Fairmont Prep at San Marcos
La Quinta, bye
DIVISION 4
Oxford Academy, bye
Alta Loma at Villa Park
Coachella Valley at Temescal Canyon
Simi Valley at Oakwood
California at San Gabriel
Quartz Hill at Foothill Tech
Golden Valley at Dos Pueblos
Mayfair at Chaminade
Brea Olinda, bye
Chadwick at South Torrance
Tustin at Placentia Valencia
La Sierra at Buckley
Apple Valley at Millikan
Arlington at Rowland
Warren at Riverside North
Orange Vista, bye
DIVISION 5
Capistrano Valley, bye
Hart at Silverado
Montclair at Keppel
Tarbut V’Torah at Los Amigos
Cerritos Valley Christian at Trabuco Hills
Yucaipa at Cerritos
Rancho Mirage at Hesperia
Kaiser at Thacher
San Dimas at Pasadena Poly
Culver City at Adelanto
Aquinas at Bishop Montgomery
Laguna Blanca at Liberty
Milken Community at Rosemead
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Hacienda Heights Wilson
La Salle at Segerstrom
Fullerton, bye
DIVISION 6
Carpinteria at Jurupa Valley
Maranatha at Lancaster
Chino at Yeshiva
Edgewood at Beaumont
Bolsa Grande at Duarte
Ontario at Cathedral City
Godinez at Santa Ana Valley
Ventura at Indio
Valley View at Heritage
La Mirada at Arroyo
Alhambra at Granite Hills
Victor Valley at Beverly Hills
Workman at Patriot
Nogales at Jurupa Hills
Kennedy at Santa Fe
Garden Grove Santiago at Northview
DIVISION 7
Arrowhead Christian, bye
Highland at Hueneme
Estancia at Summit
Westminster at Garden Grove Santiago
Marshall at Dominguez
Lakeside at Twentynine Palms
La Habra at Baldwin Park
Lynwood at Katella
Desert Mirage at Malibu
Rancho Alamitos at Knight
Anaheim at San Bernardino
Eisenhower at Canyon Springs
Riverside Notre Dame at Elsinore
Gahr at Palmdale
Indian Springs at St. Monica Prep
San Jacinto, bye
Friday, May 9
FIRST ROUND
OPEN DIVISION
Palos Verdes at University
Peninsula at Corona del Mar
JSerra at Beckman
Loyola at Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
South Pasadena at Portola
Oak Park at Mira Costa
Brentwood at Marina
Sage Hill at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Claremont at Diamond Bar
Northwood at Arcadia
Los Osos at Troy
Corona Santiago at Woodbridge
Note: Second Round in Divisions 2-7 May 9; Quarterfinals in Divisions 1-7 May 12; Semifinals in all divisions May 14; Finals in Divisions 4-7 on May 16 at The Claremont Club; Finals in Open-Division 3 on May 16 at University of Redlands.
