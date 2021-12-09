Gavin Murphy, Tyler Small come through with big-time scoring performances
It was time to score in bunches on Thursday night, and Gavin Murphy of Calabasas and Tyler Small of Servite came away with memorable performances.
Murphy scored a career-high 44 points in Calabasas’ 62-50 win over Oak Park. “He was exceptional,” coach Jon Palarz said of the 6-foot junior guard who made six threes and was 12 of 13 on free throws.
Calabasas is 8-2. Isaiah Sherrard scored 17 points for Oak Park.
Small scored 40 points in Servite’s 83-53 win over Long Beach Jordan. He was eight for eight on three-point attempts.
St. John Bosco 69, Compton 36: The Braves advanced to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. final in their own tournament. Freshman Kade Bonam scored 16 points for St. John Bosco.
Gardena Serra 79, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 70: The Cavaliers pulled off the semifinal upset in the St. John Bosco tournament. Jeremy Dent-Smith had 28 points and LaQwon Cole had 26 points for Gardena Serra. Dusty Stromer scored 29 points for Notre Dame.
Los Altos 75, La Mirada 43: Jazz Gardner had 11 points, 16 rebounds and eights assists for Los Altos.
Rancho Cucamonga 57, Chaparral 49: Shadale Knight finished with 19 points and Aaron Glass had 16 points for Rancho Cucamonga.
California 61, Segerstrom 35: Chris Torres scored 27 points for California.
Riverside Poly 57, Vista Murrieta 37: Isaac Williamson and Brayden Burries each had 16 points for Riverside Poly.
Girls’ basketball
Granada Hills 62, Stockdale 41: The Highlanders are 9-1. Marianne Boco had 18 points and Emma Perez added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Granada Hills.
Harvard-Westlake 67, Calabasas 55: The Wolverines won the nonleague game.
Mater Dei 79, San Clemente 28: Caia Elisaldez scored 16 points for Mater Dei.
