Rose Bowl to be site for new California High School Football Hall of Fame

The best coaches and athletes in California high school football history will be honored at the Rose Bowl with the creation of the California High School Football Hall of Fame.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced that two major pledges will establish the Hall of Fame, which will be housed at the stadium with plans to open in 2022.

According to the Legacy Foundation, “the project will be planned and founded to honor the history, quality, and overall impact of players, coaches, and integral moments that have shaped the landscape of high school football in the state.”

The donations will come from Brian Panish and Mickey Segal, both of whom are business leaders and strong supporters of high school athletics. Panish, a lawyer, is a former athlete at Bellflower St. John Bosco High. The school’s stadium is named after him. Segal played football at Pasadena High and is founder and managing partner of a building firm.

Advertisement

The CIF is participating in the project in helping select honorees.

The project will be designed by Forty Nine Degrees, which has a history of highlighting experiential elements at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.

There will be a website and the Hall of Fame will be open to the public once completed.