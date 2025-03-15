Prep sports roundup: Servite’s Talan Larson throws no-hitter
Talan Larson of Servite turned in the pitching performance of the week, throwing a no-hitter in his team’s 6-0 win over Dana Hills on Saturday.
He retired the first 16 batters. The perfect game was broken up by a hit batsman. He finished with five strikeouts and no walks.
Nathan Kang had two hits and two RBIs for Servite (5-1).
Villa Park 2, El Modena 0: Jake Nobles struck out seven, walked one and gave up three hits in the shutout for Villa Park. Aidan Young had a solo home run in the first inning. Coach Burt Call earned his 500th career victory.
Moorpark 3, Oaks Christian 1: Ronan O’Connell gave up one run in five innings and Gary Lockwood had a two-run double to lead Moorpark.
Chatsworth 4, Sun Valley Poly 1: A four-run first inning propelled the Chancellors to victory. Michael Guerrero struck out seven in five innings.
