Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep sports roundup: Servite’s Talan Larson throws no-hitter

Talan Larson of Servite High delivers a pitch.
Talan Larson of Servite threw a no-hitter on Saturday in 6-0 win over Dana Hills.
(Servite High)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Talan Larson of Servite turned in the pitching performance of the week, throwing a no-hitter in his team’s 6-0 win over Dana Hills on Saturday.

He retired the first 16 batters. The perfect game was broken up by a hit batsman. He finished with five strikeouts and no walks.

Nathan Kang had two hits and two RBIs for Servite (5-1).

Villa Park 2, El Modena 0: Jake Nobles struck out seven, walked one and gave up three hits in the shutout for Villa Park. Aidan Young had a solo home run in the first inning. Coach Burt Call earned his 500th career victory.

Advertisement

Moorpark 3, Oaks Christian 1: Ronan O’Connell gave up one run in five innings and Gary Lockwood had a two-run double to lead Moorpark.

Chatsworth 4, Sun Valley Poly 1: A four-run first inning propelled the Chancellors to victory. Michael Guerrero struck out seven in five innings.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement