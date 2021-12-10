Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Thursday’s scores

NCAA basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS

Arlington 55, Orange Vista 24

Arvin 52, Antelope Valley 42

Aspire Ollin 62, Annenberg 55

Buena Park 87, Saddleback 43

California 61, Segerstrom 35

Capistrano Valley Christian 80, Temecula Valley 33

Carpinteria 48, Hillcrest Christian 38

Cate 53, Fillmore 31

Crescenta Valley 66, Milken 54

Da Vinci 54, Mary Star 37

Diamond Ranch 62, Pomona 44

Eastvale Roosevelt 61, Great Oak 51

Elsinore 81, Carter 54

Foothill Tech 58, Rio Hondo Prep 46

Hemet 70, Nuview Bridge 30

Jurupa Hills 75, San Jacinto 69

Jurupa Valley 83, Tahquitz 47

King 79, Santa Rosa Academy 40

La Canada 60, Flintridge Prep 42

Leadership Military 60, San Jacinto Valley 27

Los Alamitos 63, Redondo 57

Malibu 59, Villanova Prep 56

Marquez 62, Maywood 44

Maywood CES 63, Elizabeth 48

Murrieta Valley 64, Temescal Canyon 56

Neuwirth 76, Alliance Marine 28

Newbury Park 92, Panorama 67

Northridge 49, Geffen 39

Northview 62, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 43

Oak Hills 75, Santa Fe 19

Oakwood 70, Lynwood 57

Oxford Academy 65, Animo Leadership 27

Palm Desert 72, La Quinta 41

Pasadena Poly 81, Gabrielino 62

Pilibos 53, Webb 39

Rancho Christian 58, Grand Terrace 44

Rancho Cucamonga 58, Chaparral 49

Rancho Mirage 84, Xavier Prep 47

Rialto 61, Lakeside 52

Rubidoux 65, Colton 36

San Juan Hills 67, Mission Viejo 56

Servite 83, Long Beach Jordan 53

Shadow Hills 64, Palm Springs 44

Silver Valley 85, California City 39

Sotomayor 46, Rosemead 43

St. John Bosco 69, Compton 36

St. Monica 54, Leuzinger 32

Sunny Hills 65, Chaffey 42

United Christian 63, Redlands Adventist 44

Valley Torah 71, Lancaster Baptist 52

Valor 49, North Valley Military 42

Villa Park 54, Hillcrest 42

Vista Tri-City Christian 68, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 44

West Ranch 80, Campbell Hall 71

GIRLS

AGBU 42, Archer 32

Alliance Marine 21, Neuwirth 19

Birmingham 56, Culver City 44

Bravo 46, Torres 10

CALS Early College 15, Alliance Bloomfield 11

Central City Value 52, Lakeview 35

Corona 51, Arlington 17

Crean Lutheran 75, St. Anthony 68

CSDR 46, Newport Christian 30

Don Lugo 53, Sierra Vista 32

El Dorado 65, Tesoro 41

Fontana 40, Ontario 38

Garden Grove Pacifica 45, Long Beach Cabrillo 39

Granada Hills 62, Bakersfield Stockdale 41

Hemet 39, Nuview Bridge 27

Highland 53, Lancaster 35

Jurupa Valley 35, Tahquitz 32

Keppel 67, Narbonne 28

Knight 75, Littlerock 25

La Quinta 67, Palm Desert 24

Laguna Beach 37, St. Margaret’s 26

Los Altos 78, St, Pius X-St. Matthias 24

Maywood CES 39, Elizabeth 23

Morningside 34, Compton Early College 33

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 53, Buena Park 31

Northridge 53, East Valley 18

Notre Dame Academy 44, Da Vinci 35

Oaks Christian 54, Marlborough 35

Orange 56, Bolsa Grande 10

Orange Lutheran 53, Beckman 26

Orangewood Academy 68, Oak Hills 38

Pacific 37, San Gorgonio 28

Quartz Hill 65, Antelope Valley 19

Redlands Adventist 42, United Christian 21

Rosemead 57, South Hills 43

San Marino 48, Mayfield 30

Santa Margarita 47, Northview 38

Santa Paula 54, Bishop Diego 51

Segerstrom 52, Santa Ana 42

Shadow Hills 76, Palm Springs 14

Sherman Oaks CES 34, Fulton 12

Silverado 55, Sultana 38

St. Mary’s Academy 51, Leuzinger 32

St. Monica 64, New Roads 23

University Prep Value 36, Collins 14

Village Christian 43, Schurr 41

Webb 59, Monrovia 41

Xavier Prep 77, Rancho Mirage 25

