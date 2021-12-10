High school basketball: Thursday’s scores
BOYS
Arlington 55, Orange Vista 24
Arvin 52, Antelope Valley 42
Aspire Ollin 62, Annenberg 55
Buena Park 87, Saddleback 43
California 61, Segerstrom 35
Capistrano Valley Christian 80, Temecula Valley 33
Carpinteria 48, Hillcrest Christian 38
Cate 53, Fillmore 31
Crescenta Valley 66, Milken 54
Da Vinci 54, Mary Star 37
Diamond Ranch 62, Pomona 44
Eastvale Roosevelt 61, Great Oak 51
Elsinore 81, Carter 54
Foothill Tech 58, Rio Hondo Prep 46
Hemet 70, Nuview Bridge 30
Jurupa Hills 75, San Jacinto 69
Jurupa Valley 83, Tahquitz 47
King 79, Santa Rosa Academy 40
La Canada 60, Flintridge Prep 42
Leadership Military 60, San Jacinto Valley 27
Los Alamitos 63, Redondo 57
Malibu 59, Villanova Prep 56
Marquez 62, Maywood 44
Maywood CES 63, Elizabeth 48
Murrieta Valley 64, Temescal Canyon 56
Neuwirth 76, Alliance Marine 28
Newbury Park 92, Panorama 67
Northridge 49, Geffen 39
Northview 62, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 43
Oak Hills 75, Santa Fe 19
Oakwood 70, Lynwood 57
Oxford Academy 65, Animo Leadership 27
Palm Desert 72, La Quinta 41
Pasadena Poly 81, Gabrielino 62
Pilibos 53, Webb 39
Rancho Christian 58, Grand Terrace 44
Rancho Cucamonga 58, Chaparral 49
Rancho Mirage 84, Xavier Prep 47
Rialto 61, Lakeside 52
Rubidoux 65, Colton 36
San Juan Hills 67, Mission Viejo 56
Servite 83, Long Beach Jordan 53
Shadow Hills 64, Palm Springs 44
Silver Valley 85, California City 39
Sotomayor 46, Rosemead 43
St. John Bosco 69, Compton 36
St. Monica 54, Leuzinger 32
Sunny Hills 65, Chaffey 42
United Christian 63, Redlands Adventist 44
Valley Torah 71, Lancaster Baptist 52
Valor 49, North Valley Military 42
Villa Park 54, Hillcrest 42
Vista Tri-City Christian 68, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 44
West Ranch 80, Campbell Hall 71
GIRLS
AGBU 42, Archer 32
Alliance Marine 21, Neuwirth 19
Birmingham 56, Culver City 44
Bravo 46, Torres 10
CALS Early College 15, Alliance Bloomfield 11
Central City Value 52, Lakeview 35
Corona 51, Arlington 17
Crean Lutheran 75, St. Anthony 68
CSDR 46, Newport Christian 30
Don Lugo 53, Sierra Vista 32
El Dorado 65, Tesoro 41
Fontana 40, Ontario 38
Garden Grove Pacifica 45, Long Beach Cabrillo 39
Granada Hills 62, Bakersfield Stockdale 41
Hemet 39, Nuview Bridge 27
Highland 53, Lancaster 35
Jurupa Valley 35, Tahquitz 32
Keppel 67, Narbonne 28
Knight 75, Littlerock 25
La Quinta 67, Palm Desert 24
Laguna Beach 37, St. Margaret’s 26
Los Altos 78, St, Pius X-St. Matthias 24
Maywood CES 39, Elizabeth 23
Morningside 34, Compton Early College 33
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 53, Buena Park 31
Northridge 53, East Valley 18
Notre Dame Academy 44, Da Vinci 35
Oaks Christian 54, Marlborough 35
Orange 56, Bolsa Grande 10
Orange Lutheran 53, Beckman 26
Orangewood Academy 68, Oak Hills 38
Pacific 37, San Gorgonio 28
Quartz Hill 65, Antelope Valley 19
Redlands Adventist 42, United Christian 21
Rosemead 57, South Hills 43
San Marino 48, Mayfield 30
Santa Margarita 47, Northview 38
Santa Paula 54, Bishop Diego 51
Segerstrom 52, Santa Ana 42
Shadow Hills 76, Palm Springs 14
Sherman Oaks CES 34, Fulton 12
Silverado 55, Sultana 38
St. Mary’s Academy 51, Leuzinger 32
St. Monica 64, New Roads 23
University Prep Value 36, Collins 14
Village Christian 43, Schurr 41
Webb 59, Monrovia 41
Xavier Prep 77, Rancho Mirage 25
