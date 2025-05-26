Prep talk: Matthew Gonzalez of Banning shows how to play at Dodger Stadium

A teammate hugs Banning catcher Matthew Gonzalez after a 3-1 loss to Carson at Dodger Stadium. He threw out two runners trying to steal during the loss.

For senior catcher Matthew Gonzalez of Banning, Saturday’s City Section Division I championship baseball game at Dodger Stadium ended in tears after a 3-1 defeat to Carson.

Few were more impressive on the field than Gonzalez, who hardly passes the eyeball test at 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. Thank goodness players in high school usually earn spots by their ability and performance and not by physical measurements.

He threw out two runners trying to steal second with throws that looked like they came out of a bazooka. Twice in the seventh inning he made plays at the plate, tagging runners with great expertise. The umpire ruled one runner safe (he looked out) and another runner out. Each time, Gonzalez moved on whether he agreed with the call or not.

Advertisement

Afterward, Gonzalez received hugs from teammates and coaches trying to console him. He said he believed the runner sliding the first time was out but accepted the decision. You can see how much people appreciate his presence and character.

Another view of sophomore RJ De La Rosa's RBI triple for El Camino Real in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Was it the bat or the hair style that did it? pic.twitter.com/6U36mjrhav — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 25, 2025

Just like on the TV program “The Voice,” ignore your eyes and what you see from physical dimensions. Just watch his arm strength and ability to block pitches and make plays at the plate. He was a catcher extraordinaire on a major league field. Nobody can take that away and perhaps someone will recognize he might help them in the future.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

