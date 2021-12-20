Narbonne serves notice in City Section with basketball victory over Fairfax

City Section basketball got a little more unpredictable Monday night after Narbonne defeated Fairfax 51-46 to advance to the semifinals of the Serra tournament.

Narbonne is always considered a title contender but loses some games early as coach Anthony Hilliard tries to put together team chemistry. The Gauchos are 7-5 but are still not at full strength because of COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s been kind of rough,” Hilliard said. “We just play hard no matter who we play against. We got a lot of young guys. Sometimes it’s good to play good teams early on and get a few losses and you understand how to win.”

Hilliard singled out senior Felipo Leafa and the Gill brothers, Christian and Andrew. Narbonne will play Serra on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Fairfax dropped to 3-3.

Gardena Serra 69, Mayfair 60: The Cavaliers advanced to the semifinals of their own tournament. Jeremy Dent-Smith had 21 points.

Palos Verdes 67, Eagle Rock 56: Jake Koyama scored 35 points for 8-1 Palos Verdes.

Sierra Canyon 66, Iolani 49: In Hawaii, Sierra Canyon (11-1) trailed by two points at halftime before rolling in the second half. Ramel Lloyd had 20 points and Kijani Wright added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Viewpoint 75, Buckley 28: Giovanni Goree finished with 33 points for Viewpoint.

Wisburn Da Vinci 64, Dorsey 45: Jayce Johnson led the way with 24 points.

Sagemont 83, Saugus 62: Nathan Perez had 26 points for Saugus.

Mater Dei 66, Blanche 49: In Florida, the Monarchs improved to 8-2 with Kaden Minter scoring 16 points.

Granada Hills 71, Marshall 33: Dylan Vo finished with 24 points.

Crenshaw 57, Corona del Mar 49: The Cougars won in the San Pedro tournament.

Crean Lutheran 67, Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty 41: Sophomore Vyctorius Miller had 30 points for unbeaten Crean Lutheran (5-0) in Las Vegas.

Servite 60, Modena 28: The Friars are 8-1. Tyler Small had 25 points.

Bishop Montgomery 76, Capital Christian 41: Xavier Edmonds scored 18 points in the Mission Prep tournament.

Heritage Christian 62, Mission Hills 54: Malik Moore contributed 23 points for 10-1 Heritage Christian.

Colony 75, West Torrance 48: The Titans improved to 8-0. Jaden Henley had 22 points.

Grant 75, Reseda 49: Jeremiah Windham led Grant with 22 points.

Girls’ basketball

Windward 54, Tenn. Westview 43: Kelise Jackson had 21 points and Skye Belker added 10 points in Arizona.

Utah Fremont 69, Mater Dei 51: In Arizona, the Monarchs were beaten by one of the top teams from Utah.

