High School Sports

Thursday’s City Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I
#1 Banning 10, #16 LACES 1
#8 Garfield 3, #9 San Fernando 2
#5 Verdugo Hills 2, #12 Legacy 0
#4 San Pedro 11, #20 Hamilton 0
#14 Roosevelt 5, #3 Narbonne 3
#11 Taft 7, #6 Bell 4
#7 Palisades 7, #10 Kennedy 4
#2 Carson 15, #15 South Gate 5

DIVISION II
#1 Maywood CES 10, #16 Fremont 0
#8 Monroe 1, #9 Torres 0
#12 Marquez 5, #5 Bravo 3
#4 Chavez 2, #13 Reseda 1
#3 Van Nuys 13, #14 Harbor Teacher 4
#6 Sotomayor 5, #11 Vaughn 2
#7 Port of LA 6, #10 Grant 5
#15 SOCES 11, #2 King/Drew 7

DIVISION III
#1 Jefferson 21, #16 Lakeview Charter 0
#9 University Prep Value at #8 East Valley
#5 Huntington Park 14, #12 Collins Family 0
#20 Lincoln at #4 WISH Academy
#3 Triumph Charter 10, #19 Fulton 9
#6 Diego Rivera 18, #11 LA Leadership Academy 17
#7 RFK Community 8, #10 CALS Early College 7
#2 University 23, #15 Downtown Magnets 2

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I
#8 Garfield at #1 Banning
#5 Verdugo Hills at #4 San Pedro
#14 Roosevelt at #11 Taft
#7 Palisades at #2 Carson

DIVISION II
#8 Monroe at #1 Maywood CES
#12 Marquez at #4 Chavez
#6 Sotomayor at #3 Van Nuys
#15 SOCES at #7 Port of Los Angeles

DIVISION III
#8 East Valley / #9 University Prep Value at #1 Jefferson
#5 Huntington Park vs. #20 Lincoln / #4 Wish Academy
#6 Diego Rivera at #3 Triumph Charter
#7 RFK Community at #2 University

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION
At Cal State Northridge
#3 Birmingham vs. #2 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.
#5 Sylmar at #1 Venice, 6 p.m.

Note: Divisions II-III Semifinals Tues., May 20 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I Semifinals Wed., May 21 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Divisions II-III Finals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Open-Division I Finals Sat. May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.

