Gabriela Jaquez leads Camarillo into Southern Section Division 1 championship game

With an appearance in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at stake, senior All-American Gabriela Jaquez of Camarillo was not going to let down her school or teammates.

Jaquez finished with 43 points to rally the Scorpions (29-1) to a 79-73 victory over host Chaminade on Wednesday night.

Camarillo, seeded No. 1, will play at Viewpoint in the Division 1 championship game on Saturday. Viewpoint defeated Long Beach Poly 49-37.

Boys’ soccer

Birmingham 3, Chavez 0: The defending champion Patriots advanced to the City Section Division I championship game behind David Diaz, who scored his 29th goal and assisted Enrique Pineda on another goal.

David Díaz the assist and Enrique Pineda goal. Birmingham 1, Chavez 0. Future CSUN teammates. pic.twitter.com/hCcwfXVdy4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 23, 2022

In the other semifinal, South East stunned top-seeded El Camino Real 2-1. South East defeated Palisades on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Girls’ soccer

El Camino Real 3, Palisades 1: Ava Tibor, Erin Lee and Nikki Velasco scored goals to send El Camino Real into the City Section Division I championship match. El Camino Real will face top-seeded Cleveland in an all-West Valley League affair. Cleveland defeated Granada Hills on penalty kicks after a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regulation and overtime.

Baseball

Harvard-Westlake 10, Damien 0: Bryce Rainer had two hits and two RBIs and Davis White threw 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

Bishop Amat 10, Fountain Valley 5: Jake Hernandez went three for three and Diego Franco had three RBIs for Bishop Amat.

King 9, Ramona 6: Adrian Diaz contributed two hits and three RBIs.

Bonita 14, Etiwanda 11: Bryan Bradshaw had two hits and four RBIs for Bonita. Freddie Capacete had three hits and three RBIs for Etiwanda.

Saugus 5, Palos Verdes 0: Connor Bates struck out nine, Michael Durham had three RBIs and Carson Panarisi finished with three hits for Saugus.

Loyola 8, Victor Valley 4: Adam Magpoc hit a grand slam for the Cubs.

Softball

Mission Viejo 17, Marina 1: The Diablos improved to 8-0.

Orange Lutheran 5, Great Oak 2: Bree Weiss struck out 10 and Kai Minor had two hits.