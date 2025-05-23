High school softball: City Section playoff scores and pairings
-
-
- Share via
CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#1 Port of Los Angeles 2, #8 Verdugo Hills 1
#5 Eagle Rock 3, #4 Chavez 0
#3 Garfield 5, #6 Chatsworth 3
#2 Legacy 4, #10 San Fernando 0
DIVISION II
#1 Marquez 10, #8 Harbor Teacher 0
#4 Northridge Academy 3, #5 Franklin 2
#6 Taft 17, #3 SOCES 4
#10 King/Drew 19, #15 Wilson 1
DIVISION III
#1 Lincoln 22, #8 University 3
#5 North Hollywood 5, #4 South East 0
#11 Huntington Park 29, #3 Jefferson 26
#2 Rancho Dominguez 26, #7 Community Charter 2
DIVISION IV
#1 Westchester d. #8 Lakeview Charter, forfeit
#4 Reseda 31, #5 Washington 5
#3 Animo De La Hoya 14, #6 Monroe 4
#7 LACES 19, #2 Van Nuys 4
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Venice at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Carson at #2 San Pedro
DIVISION I
#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#3 Garfield at #2 Legacy
DIVISION II
#4 Northridge Academy at #1 Marquez
#10 King/Drew at #6 Taft
DIVISION III
#5 North Hollywood at #1 Lincoln
#11 Huntington Park at #2 Rancho Dominguez
DIVISION IV
#4 Reseda at #1 Westchester
#7 LACES at #3 Animo De La Hoya
Note: Finals May 30-31 at 3 p.m. at Birmingham (Divisions III-IV); at 9 a.m. (Division II), 12:15 p.m. (Division I) and 3:30 p.m. (Open Division) at TBD.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.