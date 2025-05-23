Advertisement
High school softball: City Section playoff scores and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

#1 Port of Los Angeles 2, #8 Verdugo Hills 1

#5 Eagle Rock 3, #4 Chavez 0

#3 Garfield 5, #6 Chatsworth 3

#2 Legacy 4, #10 San Fernando 0

DIVISION II

#1 Marquez 10, #8 Harbor Teacher 0

#4 Northridge Academy 3, #5 Franklin 2

#6 Taft 17, #3 SOCES 4

#10 King/Drew 19, #15 Wilson 1

DIVISION III

#1 Lincoln 22, #8 University 3

#5 North Hollywood 5, #4 South East 0

#11 Huntington Park 29, #3 Jefferson 26

#2 Rancho Dominguez 26, #7 Community Charter 2

DIVISION IV

#1 Westchester d. #8 Lakeview Charter, forfeit

#4 Reseda 31, #5 Washington 5

#3 Animo De La Hoya 14, #6 Monroe 4

#7 LACES 19, #2 Van Nuys 4

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#4 Venice at #1 Granada Hills

#3 Carson at #2 San Pedro

DIVISION I

#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#3 Garfield at #2 Legacy

DIVISION II

#4 Northridge Academy at #1 Marquez

#10 King/Drew at #6 Taft

DIVISION III

#5 North Hollywood at #1 Lincoln

#11 Huntington Park at #2 Rancho Dominguez

DIVISION IV

#4 Reseda at #1 Westchester

#7 LACES at #3 Animo De La Hoya

Note: Finals May 30-31 at 3 p.m. at Birmingham (Divisions III-IV); at 9 a.m. (Division II), 12:15 p.m. (Division I) and 3:30 p.m. (Open Division) at TBD.

