Roman Martin hits grand slam to help Servite stay unbeaten with win over El Modena

Roman Martin hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie and lift unbeaten Servite (4-0) to a 5-0 victory over El Modena.

Martin finished with three hits. Trevor Schmidt, Miles Scott and Aiden Avichouser added two hits apiece. Mikiah Negrete threw six shutout innings.

GRAND SLAM‼️



Simi Valley 5, Royal 2: Matt Mocart had two hits to help Simi Valley inflict a rare defeat on Royal ace Trevor Hansen, who struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Vista Murrieta 2, Bishop Amat 1: Lukas Pirko threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for Vista Murrieta.

Camarillo 6, Moorpark 3: Boston Bateman had two RBIs and Robby Hood had two hits for the Scorpions.

Trabuco Hills 23, La Palma Kennedy 0: Bobby Gray, Ryan Park and Tyler Byrns each hit home runs.

Corona Santiago 7, Fountain Valley 0: Michael Padilla threw six shutout innings for Santiago. Barrett Ronson had two hits and three RBIs.

Tesoro 4, St. John Bosco 3: The Titans (4-0) won the championship game of the Newport Elks tournament. Hunter Sablatura had three hits.

Laguna Beach 9, Irvine 6: Nick Bonn had three hits for Laguna Beach.

Softball

JSerra 10, Laguna Hills 0: Eva Hurtado threw a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts.