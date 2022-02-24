Roman Martin hits grand slam to help Servite stay unbeaten with win over El Modena
Roman Martin hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie and lift unbeaten Servite (4-0) to a 5-0 victory over El Modena.
Martin finished with three hits. Trevor Schmidt, Miles Scott and Aiden Avichouser added two hits apiece. Mikiah Negrete threw six shutout innings.
Simi Valley 5, Royal 2: Matt Mocart had two hits to help Simi Valley inflict a rare defeat on Royal ace Trevor Hansen, who struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.
Vista Murrieta 2, Bishop Amat 1: Lukas Pirko threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for Vista Murrieta.
Camarillo 6, Moorpark 3: Boston Bateman had two RBIs and Robby Hood had two hits for the Scorpions.
Trabuco Hills 23, La Palma Kennedy 0: Bobby Gray, Ryan Park and Tyler Byrns each hit home runs.
Corona Santiago 7, Fountain Valley 0: Michael Padilla threw six shutout innings for Santiago. Barrett Ronson had two hits and three RBIs.
Tesoro 4, St. John Bosco 3: The Titans (4-0) won the championship game of the Newport Elks tournament. Hunter Sablatura had three hits.
Laguna Beach 9, Irvine 6: Nick Bonn had three hits for Laguna Beach.
Softball
JSerra 10, Laguna Hills 0: Eva Hurtado threw a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts.
High school basketball and soccer: City and Southern Section championship schedule
High school basketball and soccer: City and Southern Section championship schedule.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.