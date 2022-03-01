High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Servite 5, Coronado 0
Mira Costa 1, South East 0
Escondido San Pasqual 1, Huntington Beach 0
Birmingham 3, JSerra 2
Semifinals, Thursday
#5 Mira Costa vs. #1 Servite at Westminster, 6 p.m.
#7 Birmingham at #3 Escondido San Pasqual, 5 p.m.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
San Diego Del Norte 2, Montebello 1
Oxnard Pacifica 4, Visalia Redwood 3
San Diego Torrey Pines 3. San Juan Hills 0
Semifinals, Thursday
#4 San Diego Del Norte at #1 Redondo, 7 p.m.
#6 Oxnard Pacifica at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines, 5 p.m.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Norte Vista 1, Valley View 0
Sunny Hills 4, Panorama 3
Bakersfield Garces 4, South Torrance 1
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#4 Norte Vista at #1 San Diego Parker
#3 Sunny Hills at #2 Bakersfield Garces
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
King/Drew 2, Montclair 1
Da Vinci 4, Porterville Granite Hills 3
San Diego Crawford 3, Artesia 2 (OT)
Spring Valley Steele Canyon 2, Quartz Hill 1
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#8 King/Drew vs. #5 Da Vinci at De Anza ES (Hawthorne)
#3 San Diego Crawford at #2 Spring Valley Steele Canyon
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Los Altos 2, Imperial 1
Venice 3, Grace Brethren 2
Geffen 2, Sherman Oaks CES 0
Temple City 10, Mammoth 0
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#4 Venice at #1 Los Altos
#3 Geffen at #2 Temple City
NOTES: Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Los Alamitos 7, Cleveland 1
San Diego County San Marcos 1, Villa Park 0
San Diego Point Loma 1, Corona Santiago 0
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#4 Los Alamitos at #1 Temecula Valley
#7 San Diego Point Loma at #3 San Diego County San Marcos
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Hart 2, San Diego Del Norte 1
Los Osos 3, El Camino Real 1
Oaks Christian 1, San Diego Torrey Pines 0 (OT)
Semifinals, Thursday
#5 Hart at #1 Redondo, 4:30 p.m.
#3 Los Osos at #2 Oaks Christian, 5 p.m.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Escondido San Pasqual 0, Portola 0 (San Pasqual advances on penalties, 2-1)
Carlsbad Sage Creek 4, Sonora 2
West Torrance 11, Venice 0
Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#5 Escondido San Pasqual at #1 El Segundo
#3 Carlsbad Sage Creek at #2 West Torrance
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Lakewood St. Joseph 8, San Diego Chula Vista Learning Community 0
Bakersfield Christian 6, South Gate 0
Pasadena Marshall 10, Animo De La Hoya 0
Hemet 1, Sierra Canyon 0
Semifinals, Thursday
#4 Bakersfield Christian at #1 Lakewood St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
#7 Hemet vs, #3 Pasadena Marshall at site TBA, time TBA
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Spring Valley Mount Miguel 5, Girls Leadership 1
Bishop Diego 4, Bakersfield North 0
Arrowhead Christian 4, Geffen 0
Semifinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#4 Spring Valley Mount Miguel at #1 Webb
#3 Bishop Diego at #2 Arrowhead Christian
NOTES: Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.
