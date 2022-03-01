Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer balls are lined up in a row.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Advertisement

Servite 5, Coronado 0

Mira Costa 1, South East 0

Escondido San Pasqual 1, Huntington Beach 0

Birmingham 3, JSerra 2

Semifinals, Thursday

#5 Mira Costa vs. #1 Servite at Westminster, 6 p.m.

#7 Birmingham at #3 Escondido San Pasqual, 5 p.m.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

San Diego Del Norte 2, Montebello 1

Oxnard Pacifica 4, Visalia Redwood 3

San Diego Torrey Pines 3. San Juan Hills 0

Semifinals, Thursday

#4 San Diego Del Norte at #1 Redondo, 7 p.m.

#6 Oxnard Pacifica at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines, 5 p.m.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Norte Vista 1, Valley View 0

Sunny Hills 4, Panorama 3

Bakersfield Garces 4, South Torrance 1

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#4 Norte Vista at #1 San Diego Parker

#3 Sunny Hills at #2 Bakersfield Garces

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

King/Drew 2, Montclair 1

Da Vinci 4, Porterville Granite Hills 3

San Diego Crawford 3, Artesia 2 (OT)

Spring Valley Steele Canyon 2, Quartz Hill 1

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#8 King/Drew vs. #5 Da Vinci at De Anza ES (Hawthorne)

#3 San Diego Crawford at #2 Spring Valley Steele Canyon

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Los Altos 2, Imperial 1

Venice 3, Grace Brethren 2

Geffen 2, Sherman Oaks CES 0

Temple City 10, Mammoth 0

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#4 Venice at #1 Los Altos

#3 Geffen at #2 Temple City

NOTES: Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Los Alamitos 7, Cleveland 1

San Diego County San Marcos 1, Villa Park 0

San Diego Point Loma 1, Corona Santiago 0

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#4 Los Alamitos at #1 Temecula Valley

#7 San Diego Point Loma at #3 San Diego County San Marcos

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Hart 2, San Diego Del Norte 1

Los Osos 3, El Camino Real 1

Oaks Christian 1, San Diego Torrey Pines 0 (OT)

Semifinals, Thursday

#5 Hart at #1 Redondo, 4:30 p.m.

#3 Los Osos at #2 Oaks Christian, 5 p.m.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Escondido San Pasqual 0, Portola 0 (San Pasqual advances on penalties, 2-1)

Carlsbad Sage Creek 4, Sonora 2

West Torrance 11, Venice 0

Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#5 Escondido San Pasqual at #1 El Segundo

#3 Carlsbad Sage Creek at #2 West Torrance

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Lakewood St. Joseph 8, San Diego Chula Vista Learning Community 0

Bakersfield Christian 6, South Gate 0

Pasadena Marshall 10, Animo De La Hoya 0

Hemet 1, Sierra Canyon 0

Semifinals, Thursday

#4 Bakersfield Christian at #1 Lakewood St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

#7 Hemet vs, #3 Pasadena Marshall at site TBA, time TBA

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Spring Valley Mount Miguel 5, Girls Leadership 1

Bishop Diego 4, Bakersfield North 0

Arrowhead Christian 4, Geffen 0

Semifinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#4 Spring Valley Mount Miguel at #1 Webb

#3 Bishop Diego at #2 Arrowhead Christian

NOTES: Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement