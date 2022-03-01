High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings

#7 Hemet vs, #3 Pasadena Marshall at site TBA, time TBA

#8 King/Drew vs. #5 Da Vinci at De Anza ES (Hawthorne)

#5 Mira Costa vs. #1 Servite at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.