Corona turns to sophomore Ethan Schiefelbein in 2-0 win over Roosevelt
Any time Corona baseball coach Andy Wise sends out sophomore Ethan Schiefelbein to pitch, he expects to win. That means he’s going to have fun through 2024.
On Monday, Schiefelbein, a UCLA commit, struck out seven in four scoreless innings and also contributed two hits in a 2-0 victory over Eastvale Roosevelt. Jake Skelskey completed the shutout with three innings of relief.
Newbury Park 7, El Camino Real 2: In the Babe Herman tournament, the Panthers received two hits apiece from Jake Trickle and Max Amador for the home victory.
Peninsula 3, Granada Hills 1: The Highlanders were limited to two hits.
Cleveland 21, South Torrance 4: Nano Lopez went four for four with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs for Cleveland. Gabe Juarez also had two doubles and two RBIs.
Birmingham 12, Temple City 0: Jaden Shuler had two hits and two RBIs, and Ricardo Martinez struck out seven in six innings.
Cypress 5, La Palma Kennedy 2: Abbrie Covarrubias, Luke Matlock and Gabe Cobian had two hits apiece for Cypress.
Edison 2, Katella 0: Sebastian Ugalde threw a no-hitter for Edison.
Norco 7, Corona Santiago 2: The Cougars picked up the Big VIII League win.
Corona Centennial 3, King 1: Ryan Dykstra hit a three-run home run in the first inning for Centennial.
Torrance 17, Narbonne 1: Aidan Irvine improved to 3-0, Angel Gonzalez hit a two-run home run and Corey Nunez had three hits to help Torrance improve to 10-1.
Sylmar 10, San Fernando 1: Frank Garcia struck out 10 and Juan Martinez and Jorge Sosa each had three hits in Sylmar’s Valley Mission League victory.
Westlake 4, St. Bonaventure 0: Dominic Bayless struck out 10 in six innings while giving up one hit to lead Westlake.
