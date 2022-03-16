Oaks Christian rises to No. 2 in Southern California high school softball rankings
Villa Park remains No. 1 in this week’s Southern California high school softball rankings from CalHiSports.com after winning the Dave Kops tournament in Arizona, but Oaks Christian is moving up with a 10-0 start.
L.A. Times Softball TOP 20
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (1) Villa Park 12-0
2. (8) Oaks Christian 10-0
3. (3) Camarillo 10-1
4. (4) Eastvale Roosevelt 11-2
5. (NR) Murrieta Mesa 13-5
6. (6) Los Alamitos 8-3
7. (10) Orange Lutheran 9–5
8. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 11-3
9. (12) Corona Centennial 9-2
10. (9) Westlake 9-1
11. (2) Mission Viejo 12-3
12. (14) Beaumont 9-0
13. (18) Norco 5-4
14. (13) Chino Hills 9-3
15. (15) South Torrance 11-0
16. (NR) Torrance 14-3
17. (17) El Camino Real 9-2
18. (NR) Whittier Christian 9-5
19. (NR) Anaheim Canyon 8-3
20. (19) Huntington Beach 5-3
The 100 meters is shaping up as a strong competition among Southland sprinters, and Gardena Serra’s Rodrick Pleasant is ready.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.