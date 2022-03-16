Advertisement
High School Sports

Oaks Christian rises to No. 2 in Southern California high school softball rankings

Softball players pose for a photo.
From left: Players Micaela Kastor, Rylee McCoy, I’lovea Brittingham and Justine Lamber have led Oaks Christian to 10-0 start.
(Oaks Christian)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Villa Park remains No. 1 in this week’s Southern California high school softball rankings from CalHiSports.com after winning the Dave Kops tournament in Arizona, but Oaks Christian is moving up with a 10-0 start.

L.A. Times Softball TOP 20

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Villa Park 12-0

2. (8) Oaks Christian 10-0

3. (3) Camarillo 10-1

4. (4) Eastvale Roosevelt 11-2

5. (NR) Murrieta Mesa 13-5

6. (6) Los Alamitos 8-3

7. (10) Orange Lutheran 9–5

8. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 11-3

9. (12) Corona Centennial 9-2

10. (9) Westlake 9-1

11. (2) Mission Viejo 12-3

12. (14) Beaumont 9-0

13. (18) Norco 5-4

14. (13) Chino Hills 9-3

15. (15) South Torrance 11-0

16. (NR) Torrance 14-3

17. (17) El Camino Real 9-2

18. (NR) Whittier Christian 9-5

19. (NR) Anaheim Canyon 8-3

20. (19) Huntington Beach 5-3

