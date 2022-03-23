Servite knocks off Santa Margarita for a second time in Trinity League baseball

After getting swept by Orange Lutheran last week to start Trinity League baseball play in a three-game series, Servite didn’t exactly have the easiest next assignment, having to face 12-0 Santa Margarita. Except the Friars have responded in a big way, winning the first two games of the series to improve to 7-3 overall.

The latest win came Wednesday, a 6-1 victory behind that saw a complete game from Mikiah Negrete, who struck out six, walked one and gave up three hits. Jarrod Hocking and Jonathan Rodriguez hit home runs and Agustin Gutierrez, Roman Martin and Miles Scott each had two hits.

Fountain Valley 3, Edison 1: Four pitchers combined to limit the Chargers to one hit. Chris Ouellette finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Huntington Beach 6, Los Alamitos 0: Raffaele Velazquez had two hits and two RBIs for the Oilers.

Villa Park 14, Anaheim Canyon 2: Geoff McArthur had three hits and four RBIs and Zach Brown added two hits and two RBIs for Villa Park.

Trabuco Hills 6, Aliso Niguel 1: Garrett Strenger delivered a single, double, triple and four RBIs to lead Trabuco Hills. Tyler Byrns threw a complete game.

Beckman 5, Laguna Hills 1: Zach Ireland struck out six in a complete-game performance.

Harvard-Westlake 9, Crespi 0: Andrew Citron contributed two doubles and finished with three hits and three RBIs and Avery Thau struck out nine in six shutout innings for Harvard-Westlake.

Loyola 11, St. Francis 3: Luca DiPaolo had a grand slam for the Cubs.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Chaminade 1: Cole Clark struck out nine, walked none and allowed eight hits in six shutout innings.

Etiwanda 7, Ramona 0: Brady Ebel threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts for Etiwanda.

Hart 5, Saugus 0: Ethan Rhodes threw five shutout innings in relief, striking out seven.

Bishop Amat 4, La Salle 2: Alejandro Morales struck out six in a complete game.

Granada Hills `1, Roosevelt 0: In a battle between two top City Section teams, the Highlanders prevailed in eight innings despite 14 strikeouts by Roosevelt’s Lino Zepeda, who struck out 14 in 7 2/3 innings. Drew Gustafson threw six shutout innings for Granada Hills.

Palos Verdes 5, Redondo Union 2: Alex Forman threw five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and had the game-tying single in the sixth. Garren Rizzo hit a home run.