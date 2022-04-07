High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Animo De La Hoya 21, Animo Bunche 5
Animo Leadership 20, Shalhevet 3
Arroyo 11, South El Monte 0
Beaumont 4, Redlands 0
Bishop Amat 2, El Dorado 1
California 11, Santa Fe 2
Canyon Country Canyon 14, San Fernando 1
Capistrano Valley 11, El Toro 3
Corona Santiago 5, Corona Centennial 1
Covina 13, Santa Ana 1
Crean Lutheran 10, Placentia Valencia 3
Crespi 8, Chaminade 4
Cypress 7, Santa Margarita 2
Damien 1, Upland 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 3, King 1
Edgewood 14, Ganesha 4
Etiwanda 17, Los Osos 2
Fullerton 1, La Habra 0
Gabrielino 3, Pasadena Marshall 2
Huntington Beach 3, Rochester (N.Y.) McQuaid 1
King/Drew 18, Port of Los Angeles 8
La Jolla Country Day 9, Alemany 2
La Mirada 12, Bellflower 2
La Puente 8, Bassett 6
La Serna 11, El Rancho 3
Laguna Beach 5, Brea Olinda 4
Laguna Hills 6, Mira Costa 5
Los Alamitos 3, Torrance 2
Loyola 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1
Marina 7, Yorba Linda 2
Millikan 8, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 2
Mountain View 12, Rosemead 0
Newport Harbor 3, Anaheim Canyon 0
Northview 8, Woods Cross (Utah) 3
Oak Hills 3, Apple Valley 2
Orange Lutheran 6, Mechanicsville (Va.) Hanover 3
Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day 8, Servite 4
Palisades 4, Venice 3
Quartz Hill 11, Littlerock 1
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Chino Hills 2
San Juan Hills 10, Irvine 2
Santa Paula 7, Carpinteria 4
Serrano 7, Hesperia 0
Sonora 8, Troy 1
St. John Bosco 14, Gahr 3
Sultana 10, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8
Summit 7, Castaic 6
Sylmar 10, Reseda 0
Temescal Canyon 10, Canyon Springs 0
Tustin 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
University Prep Value 19, Rise Kohyang 11
Valley Arts/Sciences 15, Vaughn 12
Viewpoint 4, Buckley 3
Waddell (Ariz.) Canyon View 11, Palos Verdes 3
West Adams 3, Santee 1
West Covina 19, Magnolia 2
Yucaipa 6, Aurora (Colo.) Regis 4
SOFTBALL
Artesia 11, Whitney 0
Bright Star 13, Animo South Los Angeles 4
Cajon 1, Beaumont 0
Crescenta Valley 2, Glendora 1
Eagle Rock 9, Los Angeles Marshall 2
Eastvale Roosevelt 11, Corona Santiago 3
Elsinore 11, Riverside North 6
Gabrielino 16, Pasadena Marshall 0
Ganesha 14, Pomona 4
Heritage 14, Paloma Valley 3
Manual Arts 14, Angelou 10
Mary Star 11, St. Joseph 4
Moreno Valley 14, Rancho Verde 0
North Hollywood 15, Monroe 0
Oak Hills 9, Burroughs 3
Redlands East Valley 17, Redlands 4
Reseda 17, Van Nuys 16
San Fernando 12, Sylmar 2
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 20, Estancia 1
Sonora 9, Fullerton 1
South El Monte 3, Arroyo 2
St. Monica 14, St. Mary’s Academy 0
Sultana 13, Serrano 3
Sun Valley Poly 21, Grant 0
Temescal Canyon 21, Canyon Springs 1
Torres 19, Maywood Academy 6
Valley View 3, Riverside Poly 2
Yucaipa 4, Citrus Valley 2
