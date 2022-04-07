Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

By Times staff
BASEBALL

Animo De La Hoya 21, Animo Bunche 5

Animo Leadership 20, Shalhevet 3

Arroyo 11, South El Monte 0

Beaumont 4, Redlands 0

Bishop Amat 2, El Dorado 1

California 11, Santa Fe 2

Canyon Country Canyon 14, San Fernando 1

Capistrano Valley 11, El Toro 3

Corona Santiago 5, Corona Centennial 1

Covina 13, Santa Ana 1

Crean Lutheran 10, Placentia Valencia 3

Crespi 8, Chaminade 4

Cypress 7, Santa Margarita 2

Damien 1, Upland 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 3, King 1

Edgewood 14, Ganesha 4

Etiwanda 17, Los Osos 2

Fullerton 1, La Habra 0

Gabrielino 3, Pasadena Marshall 2

Huntington Beach 3, Rochester (N.Y.) McQuaid 1

King/Drew 18, Port of Los Angeles 8

La Jolla Country Day 9, Alemany 2

La Mirada 12, Bellflower 2

La Puente 8, Bassett 6

La Serna 11, El Rancho 3

Laguna Beach 5, Brea Olinda 4

Laguna Hills 6, Mira Costa 5

Los Alamitos 3, Torrance 2

Loyola 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1

Marina 7, Yorba Linda 2

Millikan 8, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 2

Mountain View 12, Rosemead 0

Newport Harbor 3, Anaheim Canyon 0

Northview 8, Woods Cross (Utah) 3

Oak Hills 3, Apple Valley 2

Orange Lutheran 6, Mechanicsville (Va.) Hanover 3

Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day 8, Servite 4

Palisades 4, Venice 3

Quartz Hill 11, Littlerock 1

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Chino Hills 2

San Juan Hills 10, Irvine 2

Santa Paula 7, Carpinteria 4

Serrano 7, Hesperia 0

Sonora 8, Troy 1

St. John Bosco 14, Gahr 3

Sultana 10, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8

Summit 7, Castaic 6

Sylmar 10, Reseda 0

Temescal Canyon 10, Canyon Springs 0

Tustin 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

University Prep Value 19, Rise Kohyang 11

Valley Arts/Sciences 15, Vaughn 12

Viewpoint 4, Buckley 3

Waddell (Ariz.) Canyon View 11, Palos Verdes 3

West Adams 3, Santee 1

West Covina 19, Magnolia 2

Yucaipa 6, Aurora (Colo.) Regis 4

SOFTBALL

Artesia 11, Whitney 0

Bright Star 13, Animo South Los Angeles 4

Cajon 1, Beaumont 0

Crescenta Valley 2, Glendora 1

Eagle Rock 9, Los Angeles Marshall 2

Eastvale Roosevelt 11, Corona Santiago 3

Elsinore 11, Riverside North 6

Gabrielino 16, Pasadena Marshall 0

Ganesha 14, Pomona 4

Heritage 14, Paloma Valley 3

Manual Arts 14, Angelou 10

Mary Star 11, St. Joseph 4

Moreno Valley 14, Rancho Verde 0

North Hollywood 15, Monroe 0

Oak Hills 9, Burroughs 3

Redlands East Valley 17, Redlands 4

Reseda 17, Van Nuys 16

San Fernando 12, Sylmar 2

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 20, Estancia 1

Sonora 9, Fullerton 1

South El Monte 3, Arroyo 2

St. Monica 14, St. Mary’s Academy 0

Sultana 13, Serrano 3

Sun Valley Poly 21, Grant 0

Temescal Canyon 21, Canyon Springs 1

Torres 19, Maywood Academy 6

Valley View 3, Riverside Poly 2

Yucaipa 4, Citrus Valley 2

