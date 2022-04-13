Surging Huntington Beach improves to 8-0 in Sunset Surf League

The baseball season didn’t start well for Huntington Beach, which suffered a surprising collapse more than a month ago in an 11-7 loss to Bishop Alemany.

It’s a different Huntington Beach team in April. The Oilers improved to 8-0 in the Surf League on Wednesday while hitting four home runs in a 10-2 win over Fountain Valley.

Nicholas Dumesnil, Ralph Velazquez, Brian Trujillo and Bradley Navarro each hit a home run for Huntington Beach (15-6). Ben Jacobs struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.

Hart 6, West Ranch 1: The Indians remained unbeaten in the Foothill League with a 7-0 record. Matt Quintanar and Ryan Egan each had two hits. Chris Downs struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Ethan Rhodes got the save.

El Camino Real 6, Grossmont 3: In San Diego, Oscar Lopez threw a complete game and Edward Madera and Brady Heron each had two hits for El Camino Real.

Sylmar 1, Taft 0: Frank Garcia struck out 10 and Anthony Castaneda had three hits for Sylmar.

St. John Bosco 3, Tesoro 1: Dylan Lina had two hits and two RBIs and Dylan Proost threw four shutout innings to lead the Braves.

Corona 8, King 0: Ely Ruiz threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. Jared Saldana had two hits and three RBIs.

Norco 11, Corona Centennial 0: Anthony Conner threw the shutout to help the Cougars open a three-game lead in the Big VIII League. Justin Mondini hit two home runs.

Calabasas 5, Newbury Park 0: Peter Lynch threw six scoreless innings for the first-place Coyotes in a Marmonte League game. Matthew Witkow had two hits.

Oaks Christian 2, Agoura 1: Jaden Onaca threw a complete game for the Lions.

Thousand Oaks 7, Westlake 3: Vinny Neilson hit a grand slam for Thousand Oaks.

Mission Viejo 7, El Toro 2: Thomas Fleming and Tyler Holland hit home runs for the Diablos.

Villa Park 5, El Dorado 0: Brandon Luu threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts for Villa Park.

Beckman 7, Portola 1: Zach Ireland struck out 10 and allowed three hits for Beckman.

Palo Verde 7, Birmingham 5: The Patriots were limited to four hits in Las Vegas.

Softball

Norco 19, Roosevelt 5: Myra Perez hit a three-run home run, her 14th of the season, and Abby Dayton had a two-run home run to lead Norco.

Orange Lutheran 9, Santa Margarita 2: Brianne Weiss had eight strikeouts for the Lancers. Kai Minor contributed three hits, including two triples.

JSerra 10, San Juan Hills 2: Hollie Farmer went three for four with three RBIs for JSerra. Two of her hits were home runs. Eva Hurtado had nine strikeouts.