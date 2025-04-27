Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona players celebrate winning Boras Classic in San Diego.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 10.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (23-2); Anthony Murphy hit three home runs in single game; 2

2. CRESPI (21-2); No earned runs in 47 innings for Jackson Eisenhauer; 3

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (19-4); A rare two losses to Newport Harbor; 1

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-4); The Braves are Trinity League champions; 5

5. AQUINAS (20-2); Mason Greenhouse has 28 hits this season; 4

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-5); Second place in Trinity League; 7

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-7); Three-game series with Crespi this week; 6

8. LA MIRADA (18-6); Need to get healthy for Division 1 playoffs; 8

9. VILLA PARK (18-5); Still in running for Crestview League title; 9

10. CYPRESS (15-10); Big week for Wyatt Rosales; 10

11. SUMMIT (21-3); The SkyHawks have an 18-game winning streak; 22

12. NORCO (17-8); Has won nine of its last 10 games; NR

13. NEWPORT HARBOR (19-6); Two wins over Huntington Beach last week; NR

14. VISTA MURRIETA (16-5-1); Headed to Southwestern League title; 13

15. EL DORADO (18-6); Impressive shutout for Logan Steenburgen; 12

16. MIRA COSTA (12-2); Mustangs are 10-0 in Bay League; 16

17. SIERRA CANYON (13-10); Sophomore Brayden Goldstein on hitting tear after return from injury; 15

18. ARCADIA (22-2); Showdown with Crescenta Valley this week; 19

19. AYALA (16-6); Bulldogs are 11-0 in Palomares League; 24

20. SANTA MARGARITA (13-11); Eagles are 5-7 in Trinity League; 21

21. FOOTHILL (16-9); Two-game series with Villa Park this week; 23

22. LOS ALAMITOS (15-8-2); Three-game series with Fountain Valley; 11

23. ARLINGTON (18-6); Headed to Ivy League title; NR

24. ROYAL (19-4); Highlanders are 8-0 in Coastal Canyon League; NR

25. SERVITE (13-11); Showdown with Santa Margarita for playoff berth; 18

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement