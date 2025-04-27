The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 10.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (23-2); Anthony Murphy hit three home runs in single game; 2

2. CRESPI (21-2); No earned runs in 47 innings for Jackson Eisenhauer; 3

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (19-4); A rare two losses to Newport Harbor; 1

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-4); The Braves are Trinity League champions; 5

5. AQUINAS (20-2); Mason Greenhouse has 28 hits this season; 4

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-5); Second place in Trinity League; 7

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (17-7); Three-game series with Crespi this week; 6

8. LA MIRADA (18-6); Need to get healthy for Division 1 playoffs; 8

9. VILLA PARK (18-5); Still in running for Crestview League title; 9

10. CYPRESS (15-10); Big week for Wyatt Rosales; 10

11. SUMMIT (21-3); The SkyHawks have an 18-game winning streak; 22

12. NORCO (17-8); Has won nine of its last 10 games; NR

13. NEWPORT HARBOR (19-6); Two wins over Huntington Beach last week; NR

14. VISTA MURRIETA (16-5-1); Headed to Southwestern League title; 13

15. EL DORADO (18-6); Impressive shutout for Logan Steenburgen; 12

16. MIRA COSTA (12-2); Mustangs are 10-0 in Bay League; 16

17. SIERRA CANYON (13-10); Sophomore Brayden Goldstein on hitting tear after return from injury; 15

18. ARCADIA (22-2); Showdown with Crescenta Valley this week; 19

19. AYALA (16-6); Bulldogs are 11-0 in Palomares League; 24

20. SANTA MARGARITA (13-11); Eagles are 5-7 in Trinity League; 21

21. FOOTHILL (16-9); Two-game series with Villa Park this week; 23

22. LOS ALAMITOS (15-8-2); Three-game series with Fountain Valley; 11

23. ARLINGTON (18-6); Headed to Ivy League title; NR

24. ROYAL (19-4); Highlanders are 8-0 in Coastal Canyon League; NR

25. SERVITE (13-11); Showdown with Santa Margarita for playoff berth; 18