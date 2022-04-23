High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy of Careers and Exploration 16, Silver Valley 1
Aliso Niguel 11, San Juan Hills 7
Apple Valley 9, Hesperia 4
Arcadia 7, Pasadena 1
Century 7, Savanna 4
Chaffey 5, Chino 4
Charter Oak 6, Diamond Ranch 0
Chatsworth 12, Cleveland 2
Corona 8, Sierra Canyon 0
Crean Lutheran 2, Tustin 0
Dos Pueblos 3, Santa Barbara 0
Eagle Rock 2, Sotomayor 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Corona Centennial 3
El Modena 12, Esperanza 0
El Rancho 6, Montebello 5
Foothill 4, Servite 0
Foothill Tech 7, Thacher 2
Fullerton 14, Troy 2
Gahr 15, Lynwood 0
Garden Grove 17, Godinez 4
Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Cypress 1
Garden Grove Santiago 14, Rancho Alamitos 2
Granada Hills 4, Taft 2
Hart 11, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Harvard-Westlake 6, Alemany 4
Hesperia Christian 17, Excelsior 8
Huntington Beach 11, San Diego St. Augustine 10
Knight 11, Littlerock 0
La Habra 10, Buena Park 3
La Mirada 2, San Diego Point Loma 0
La Quinta 3, Long Beach Poly 0
Lakeside 8, Vista del Lago 0
Los Amigos 3, Westminster La Quinta 0
Los Angeles Marshall 4, Franklin 0
Loyola 5, Hemet 1
Maranatha 6, Chico Pleasant Valley 1
Monrovia 12, San Marino 2
Newbury Park 15, Merced 5
Newbury Park 8, Modesto Central Catholic 1
Nogales 1, Flintridge Prep 0
Nordhoff 9, Fillmore 2
North Valley Military 7, Lakeview 5
Northview 4, Covina 3
Oak Hills 3, Ridgecrest Burroughs 2
Ocean View 11, Katella 2
Orange Lutheran 21, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2
Palisades 2, Los Angeles Hamilton 1
Paloma Valley 15, Canyon Springs 8
Palos Verdes 5, Culver City 4
Redlands East Valley 4, Cajon 2
Rivera 27, Angelou 6
Riverside North 7, Riverside Poly 5
San Dimas 13, Mater Dei 1
Santa Margarita 5, St. John Bosco 4
Saugus 13, Castaic 5
South East 13, Patriot 1
South Pasadena 3, Temple City 1
South Torrance 6, El Segundo 3
St. Monica 9, Rancho Mirage 2
Sunny Hills 5, Sonora 4
Templeton 9, Rancho Mirage 1
Valley Arts/Sciences 13, East Valley 0
Vaughn 15, Fulton 3
Ventura 3, Buena 2
Verdugo Hills 9, Arleta 2
Villa Park 11, JSerra 3
Village Christian 14, Heritage Christian 4
West Adams 12, Jefferson 2
West Ranch 20, Golden Valley 1
Western 5, Anaheim 1
Whittier Christian 13, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Xavier Prep 18, Indio 2
Yucaipa 7, King 0
SOFTBALL
Arleta 14, Verdugo Hills 5
Birmingham 2, Chatsworth 0
Bright Star 20, USC Hybrid 3
Buena 12, Ventura 11
Burbank Providence 13, Westridge 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 15, Placentia Valencia 5
Culver City 7, Peninsula 6
Dorsey 21, Los Angeles Jordan 7
Eastvale Roosevelt 10, Corona Santiago 0
El Camino Real 22, Cleveland 0
Franklin 11, Lincoln 1
Garden Grove 3, Ocean View 2
Hesperia Christian 14, United Christian 2
Huntington Beach 12, Golden Valley 3
Huntington Beach 7, Lompoc 0
Jefferson 16, Manual Arts 12
JSerra 6, Sierra Canyon 3
Katella 10, Godinez 0
Los Alamitos 9, Edison 0
Los Altos 4, Walnut 1
Mira Costa 5, Palos Verdes 4
Monrovia 7, San Marino 5
Newport Harbor 9, Corona del Mar 1
Norco 8, Corona Centennial 4
North Hollywood 12, Grant 2
Oak Hills 19, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Rancho Verde 11, Moreno Valley 3
Redondo 5, Santa Monica 2
Rowland 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5
San Dimas 10, Covina 8
Serrano 9, Sultana 8
South Hills 13, Diamond Bar 2
South Torrance 7, Lawndale 0
St. Paul 4, Azusa 3
Sylmar 11, Canoga Park 0
Temescal Canyon 15, Hemet 10
Upland 4, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Yucaipa 10, Citrus Valley 1
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.