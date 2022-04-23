Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Academy of Careers and Exploration 16, Silver Valley 1

Aliso Niguel 11, San Juan Hills 7

Apple Valley 9, Hesperia 4

Arcadia 7, Pasadena 1

Century 7, Savanna 4

Chaffey 5, Chino 4

Charter Oak 6, Diamond Ranch 0

Chatsworth 12, Cleveland 2

Corona 8, Sierra Canyon 0

Crean Lutheran 2, Tustin 0

Dos Pueblos 3, Santa Barbara 0

Eagle Rock 2, Sotomayor 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Corona Centennial 3

El Modena 12, Esperanza 0

El Rancho 6, Montebello 5

Foothill 4, Servite 0

Foothill Tech 7, Thacher 2

Fullerton 14, Troy 2

Gahr 15, Lynwood 0

Garden Grove 17, Godinez 4

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Cypress 1

Garden Grove Santiago 14, Rancho Alamitos 2

Granada Hills 4, Taft 2

Hart 11, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Harvard-Westlake 6, Alemany 4

Hesperia Christian 17, Excelsior 8

Huntington Beach 11, San Diego St. Augustine 10

Knight 11, Littlerock 0

La Habra 10, Buena Park 3

La Mirada 2, San Diego Point Loma 0

La Quinta 3, Long Beach Poly 0

Lakeside 8, Vista del Lago 0

Los Amigos 3, Westminster La Quinta 0

Los Angeles Marshall 4, Franklin 0

Loyola 5, Hemet 1

Maranatha 6, Chico Pleasant Valley 1

Monrovia 12, San Marino 2

Newbury Park 15, Merced 5

Newbury Park 8, Modesto Central Catholic 1

Nogales 1, Flintridge Prep 0

Nordhoff 9, Fillmore 2

North Valley Military 7, Lakeview 5

Northview 4, Covina 3

Oak Hills 3, Ridgecrest Burroughs 2

Ocean View 11, Katella 2

Orange Lutheran 21, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2

Palisades 2, Los Angeles Hamilton 1

Paloma Valley 15, Canyon Springs 8

Palos Verdes 5, Culver City 4

Redlands East Valley 4, Cajon 2

Rivera 27, Angelou 6

Riverside North 7, Riverside Poly 5

San Dimas 13, Mater Dei 1

Santa Margarita 5, St. John Bosco 4

Saugus 13, Castaic 5

South East 13, Patriot 1

South Pasadena 3, Temple City 1

South Torrance 6, El Segundo 3

St. Monica 9, Rancho Mirage 2

Sunny Hills 5, Sonora 4

Templeton 9, Rancho Mirage 1

Valley Arts/Sciences 13, East Valley 0

Vaughn 15, Fulton 3

Ventura 3, Buena 2

Verdugo Hills 9, Arleta 2

Villa Park 11, JSerra 3

Village Christian 14, Heritage Christian 4

West Adams 12, Jefferson 2

West Ranch 20, Golden Valley 1

Western 5, Anaheim 1

Whittier Christian 13, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Xavier Prep 18, Indio 2

Yucaipa 7, King 0

SOFTBALL

Arleta 14, Verdugo Hills 5

Birmingham 2, Chatsworth 0

Bright Star 20, USC Hybrid 3

Buena 12, Ventura 11

Burbank Providence 13, Westridge 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 15, Placentia Valencia 5

Culver City 7, Peninsula 6

Dorsey 21, Los Angeles Jordan 7

Eastvale Roosevelt 10, Corona Santiago 0

El Camino Real 22, Cleveland 0

Franklin 11, Lincoln 1

Garden Grove 3, Ocean View 2

Hesperia Christian 14, United Christian 2

Huntington Beach 12, Golden Valley 3

Huntington Beach 7, Lompoc 0

Jefferson 16, Manual Arts 12

JSerra 6, Sierra Canyon 3

Katella 10, Godinez 0

Los Alamitos 9, Edison 0

Los Altos 4, Walnut 1

Mira Costa 5, Palos Verdes 4

Monrovia 7, San Marino 5

Newport Harbor 9, Corona del Mar 1

Norco 8, Corona Centennial 4

North Hollywood 12, Grant 2

Oak Hills 19, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Rancho Verde 11, Moreno Valley 3

Redondo 5, Santa Monica 2

Rowland 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5

San Dimas 10, Covina 8

Serrano 9, Sultana 8

South Hills 13, Diamond Bar 2

South Torrance 7, Lawndale 0

St. Paul 4, Azusa 3

Sylmar 11, Canoga Park 0

Temescal Canyon 15, Hemet 10

Upland 4, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Yucaipa 10, Citrus Valley 1

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement