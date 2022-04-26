Advertisement
Kelly Giese of Mira Costa shows hard work pays off in tennis performance

Kelly Giese of Mira Costa is a tennis player who finished second at Ojai.
(Mira Costa )
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
It was quite a weekend for senior Kelly Giese of Mira Costa, an overlooked tennis player.

In a field of 64 players at the Ojai Tennis Tournament, he made it to the finals in a competition matching the best CIF boys players before falling to Conrad Brown of Irvine University 6-1, 6-4.

Only one other time has a Mira Costa player made it to the final — in 1986 when future pro Jeff Tarango did it.

Giese is the defending Bay League tennis champion but has made steady improvement and become one of the top players in the Southern Section during a 2022 season that has seen him win several tournaments.

He begins the Bay League championships Wednesday.

