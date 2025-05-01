Advertisement
High school girls’ beach volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa 5, Los Alamitos 0

Redondo Union 3, JSerra 2

DIVISION 2

Millikan 4, South Torrance 1

Long Beach Wilson 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2

DIVISION 3

Anaheim Canyon 4, Campbell Hall 1

Long Beach Poly 3, Linfield Christian 2

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

At Long Beach City College

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa vs. Redondo Union, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Millikan vs. Long Beach Wilson, 11:30 a.m.

DIVISION 3

Anaheim Canyon vs. Long Beach Poly, 10 a.m.

