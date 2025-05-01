High school girls’ beach volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa 5, Los Alamitos 0
Redondo Union 3, JSerra 2
DIVISION 2
Millikan 4, South Torrance 1
Long Beach Wilson 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2
DIVISION 3
Anaheim Canyon 4, Campbell Hall 1
Long Beach Poly 3, Linfield Christian 2
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Long Beach City College
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa vs. Redondo Union, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Millikan vs. Long Beach Wilson, 11:30 a.m.
DIVISION 3
Anaheim Canyon vs. Long Beach Poly, 10 a.m.
