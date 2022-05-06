High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday
Bonita 6, Damien 1
El Dorado 3, Yucaipa 2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, Mira Costa 0
Santa Margarita 13, Trabuco Hills 10
Bishop Amat 4, Ocean View 1
Servite 3, Corona del Mar 2
San Dimas 3, Arcadia 2 (11)
Villa Park 3, Ayala 2
La Mirada 4, Thousand Oaks 0
Harvard-Westlake 3, Los Alamitos 2
Capistrano Valley 5, Corona 4
JSerra 4, West Ranch 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Bonita at #1 Orange Lutheran
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at El Dorado
Santa Margarita at Foothill
Bishop Amat at #4 Huntington Beach
Servite at #3 Cypress
Villa Park at San Dimas
Harvard-Westlake at La Mirada
Capistrano Valley at #2 JSerra
DIVISION 3
First round, Friday
La Quinta 6, Woodcrest Christian 0
Monrovia 1, Crespi 0
Riverside Poly 10, Cerritos 0
Summit 7, Cajon 4
Grace Brethren 3, West Torrance 1
Charter Oak 5, Agoura 3
La Sierra 8, Ontario Christian 4
Woodbridge 6, Saugus 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Long Beach Poly 5
Downey 3, La Serna 1
Newport Harbor 7, San Clemente 1
Citrus Valley 7, Oak Hills 4
Palm Desert 2, Heritage 1
Dos Pueblos 6, St. Bonaventure 0
Oaks Christian 8, Rio Mesa 6
Kaiser 5, Irvine 4
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Monrovia at #1 La Quinta
Summit at Riverside Poly
Grace Brethren at Charter Oak
La Sierra at #4 Woodbridge
#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Downey
Newport Harbor at Citrus Valley
Dos Pueblos at Palm Desert
#2 Kaiser at Oaks Christian
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday
Valencia 20, Schurr 5
DIVISION 5
First round, Friday
Moreno Valley 5, Savanna 0
Malibu 3, Pasadena Marshall 0
Serrano 15, Indio 0
Viewpoint 4, de Toledo 0
Buena 2, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Salesian 5, South Pasadena 1
Sunny Hills 5, Apple Valley 4
Citrus Hill 11, Pomona 1
Tustin 1, Oxford Academy 0
Knight 1, Santa Paula 0
Valley View 4, Victor Valley 3
Temple City 5, Century 2
Northwood 6, Brea Olinda 3
Nogales 3, Shadow Hills 0
Orange 6, Loara 0
Burbank Burroughs 2, Village Christian 0
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Moreno Valley at Malibu
Serrano at Viewpoint
Salesian at Buena
Sunny Hills at #4 Citrus Hill
#3 Tustin at Knight
Temple City at Valley View
Nogales at Northwood
#2 Burbank Burroughs at Orange
DIVISION 7
First round, Friday
Los Amigos 17, Leuzinger 3
Big Bear 11, Academy for Careers & Exploration 2
Baldwin Park 24, Coast Union 0
Temecula Prep 4, Coachella Valley 3
St. Bernard 19, Avalon 1
Desert Mirage 7, Ganesha 0
Hawthorne 5, Vistamar 0
Riverside Prep 10, Mountain View 4
Ojai Valley 8, Cobalt 0
Hueneme 11, Santa Maria Valley Christian 1
Cornerstone Christian 7, Nuview Bridge 3
Cathedral City 10, Mesa Grande 5
Lennox Academy 8, Eisenhower 5
Garden Grove Santiago 9, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Artesia 15, United Christian 1
Da Vinci 3, Santa Clara 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Los Amigos at Big Bear
Temecula Prep at Baldwin Park
St. Bernard at Desert Mirage
#4 Riverside Prep at Hawthorne
#3 Ojai Valley at Hueneme
Cornerstone Christian at Cathedral City
Lennox Academy at Garden Grove Santiago
#2 Da Vinci at Artesia
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13; 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 17; 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.
