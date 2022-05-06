Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday

Bonita 6, Damien 1

El Dorado 3, Yucaipa 2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, Mira Costa 0

Santa Margarita 13, Trabuco Hills 10

Bishop Amat 4, Ocean View 1

Servite 3, Corona del Mar 2

San Dimas 3, Arcadia 2 (11)

Villa Park 3, Ayala 2

La Mirada 4, Thousand Oaks 0

Harvard-Westlake 3, Los Alamitos 2

Capistrano Valley 5, Corona 4

JSerra 4, West Ranch 1

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Bonita at #1 Orange Lutheran

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at El Dorado

Santa Margarita at Foothill

Bishop Amat at #4 Huntington Beach

Servite at #3 Cypress

Villa Park at San Dimas

Harvard-Westlake at La Mirada

Capistrano Valley at #2 JSerra

DIVISION 3

First round, Friday

La Quinta 6, Woodcrest Christian 0

Monrovia 1, Crespi 0

Riverside Poly 10, Cerritos 0

Summit 7, Cajon 4

Grace Brethren 3, West Torrance 1

Charter Oak 5, Agoura 3

La Sierra 8, Ontario Christian 4

Woodbridge 6, Saugus 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Long Beach Poly 5

Downey 3, La Serna 1

Newport Harbor 7, San Clemente 1

Citrus Valley 7, Oak Hills 4

Palm Desert 2, Heritage 1

Dos Pueblos 6, St. Bonaventure 0

Oaks Christian 8, Rio Mesa 6

Kaiser 5, Irvine 4

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Monrovia at #1 La Quinta

Summit at Riverside Poly

Grace Brethren at Charter Oak

La Sierra at #4 Woodbridge

#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Downey

Newport Harbor at Citrus Valley

Dos Pueblos at Palm Desert

#2 Kaiser at Oaks Christian

DIVISION 4

First round, Friday

Valencia 20, Schurr 5

DIVISION 5

First round, Friday

Moreno Valley 5, Savanna 0

Malibu 3, Pasadena Marshall 0

Serrano 15, Indio 0

Viewpoint 4, de Toledo 0

Buena 2, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1

Salesian 5, South Pasadena 1

Sunny Hills 5, Apple Valley 4

Citrus Hill 11, Pomona 1

Tustin 1, Oxford Academy 0

Knight 1, Santa Paula 0

Valley View 4, Victor Valley 3

Temple City 5, Century 2

Northwood 6, Brea Olinda 3

Nogales 3, Shadow Hills 0

Orange 6, Loara 0

Burbank Burroughs 2, Village Christian 0

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Moreno Valley at Malibu

Serrano at Viewpoint

Salesian at Buena

Sunny Hills at #4 Citrus Hill

#3 Tustin at Knight

Temple City at Valley View

Nogales at Northwood

#2 Burbank Burroughs at Orange

DIVISION 7

First round, Friday

Los Amigos 17, Leuzinger 3

Big Bear 11, Academy for Careers & Exploration 2

Baldwin Park 24, Coast Union 0

Temecula Prep 4, Coachella Valley 3

St. Bernard 19, Avalon 1

Desert Mirage 7, Ganesha 0

Hawthorne 5, Vistamar 0

Riverside Prep 10, Mountain View 4

Ojai Valley 8, Cobalt 0

Hueneme 11, Santa Maria Valley Christian 1

Cornerstone Christian 7, Nuview Bridge 3

Cathedral City 10, Mesa Grande 5

Lennox Academy 8, Eisenhower 5

Garden Grove Santiago 9, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

Artesia 15, United Christian 1

Da Vinci 3, Santa Clara 1

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Los Amigos at Big Bear

Temecula Prep at Baldwin Park

St. Bernard at Desert Mirage

#4 Riverside Prep at Hawthorne

#3 Ojai Valley at Hueneme

Cornerstone Christian at Cathedral City

Lennox Academy at Garden Grove Santiago

#2 Da Vinci at Artesia

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13; 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 17; 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.

