High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Foothill 20, Palos Verdes 9
Santa Margarita 14, Redondo 12
Championship, May 13 at Downey
#3 Santa Margarita vs. #1 Foothill
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Mater Dei 16, Royal 13
Murrieta Mesa 11, Westlake 6
Newport Harbor 10, San Juan Hills 6
Corona del Mar 8, Anaheim Canyon 7
Semifinals, Tuesday
Murrieta Mesa at #1 Mater Dei
#2 Corona del Mar at #3 Newport Harbor
DIVISION 3
Second round, Saturday unless noted
Mira Costa 11, King 6
Woodbridge 10, Yorba Linda 9
Rosary 14, Glendale 13
Culver City 17, Murrieta Valley 9
Village Christian 13, Mission Viejo 5
Vista Murrieta 13, Santa Monica 4
Chaparral 11, Orange Lutheran 8
Marlborough 17, El Segundo 6 (Friday)
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Woodbridge at #1 Mira Costa
Rosary at #4 Culver City
Vista Murrieta at #3 Village Christian
#2 Marlborough at Chaparral
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 3), Thursday. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.
