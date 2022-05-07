Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Foothill 20, Palos Verdes 9

Santa Margarita 14, Redondo 12

Championship, May 13 at Downey

#3 Santa Margarita vs. #1 Foothill

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Mater Dei 16, Royal 13

Murrieta Mesa 11, Westlake 6

Newport Harbor 10, San Juan Hills 6

Corona del Mar 8, Anaheim Canyon 7

Semifinals, Tuesday

Murrieta Mesa at #1 Mater Dei

#2 Corona del Mar at #3 Newport Harbor

DIVISION 3

Second round, Saturday unless noted

Mira Costa 11, King 6

Woodbridge 10, Yorba Linda 9

Rosary 14, Glendale 13

Culver City 17, Murrieta Valley 9

Village Christian 13, Mission Viejo 5

Vista Murrieta 13, Santa Monica 4

Chaparral 11, Orange Lutheran 8

Marlborough 17, El Segundo 6 (Friday)

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Woodbridge at #1 Mira Costa

Rosary at #4 Culver City

Vista Murrieta at #3 Village Christian

#2 Marlborough at Chaparral

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 3), Thursday. Championships, May 13-14 at Downey.

