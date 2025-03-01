Advertisement
High school soccer: Southern Section division championship results

Soccer ball on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHER SECTION FINALS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

DIVISION 7

Vista del Lago 3, Pasadena Marshall 2

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

JSerra 2, Loyola 0

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

Santa Margarita 4, Corona Santiago 2

DIVISION 5

Viewpoint 2, Heritage 1

DIVISION 6

Thacher 1, Whittier Christian 0

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION 1

Bishop Amat 3, Sultana 1

DIVISION 2

Harvard-Westlake 1, Jurupa Hills 0

DIVISION 3

Warren 3, Anaheim 0

DIVISION 4

Laguna Beach 3, Yucaipa 2

DIVISION 5

Dominguez at Desert Mirage, postponed due to poor air quality

DIVISION 6

Channel Islands 2, St. Margaret’s 1 (OT)

DIVISION 7

Pasadena Poly 3, Glenn 0

DIVISION 8

St. Monica 2, Chadwick 0

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

Mater Dei 2, Troy 1

DIVISION 2

Warren 2, Thousand Oaks 1

DIVISION 3

Santa Ana Foothill 1, Long Beach Poly 1

DIVISION 4

La Mirada 4, Sage Hill 3

DIVISION 8

Temecula Prep 5, South El Monte 1

