High school soccer: Southern Section division championship results
- Share via
-
SOUTHER SECTION FINALS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
DIVISION 7
Vista del Lago 3, Pasadena Marshall 2
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
JSerra 2, Loyola 0
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
Santa Margarita 4, Corona Santiago 2
DIVISION 5
Viewpoint 2, Heritage 1
DIVISION 6
Thacher 1, Whittier Christian 0
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION 1
Bishop Amat 3, Sultana 1
DIVISION 2
Harvard-Westlake 1, Jurupa Hills 0
DIVISION 3
Warren 3, Anaheim 0
DIVISION 4
Laguna Beach 3, Yucaipa 2
DIVISION 5
Dominguez at Desert Mirage, postponed due to poor air quality
DIVISION 6
Channel Islands 2, St. Margaret’s 1 (OT)
DIVISION 7
Pasadena Poly 3, Glenn 0
DIVISION 8
St. Monica 2, Chadwick 0
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei 2, Troy 1
DIVISION 2
Warren 2, Thousand Oaks 1
DIVISION 3
Santa Ana Foothill 1, Long Beach Poly 1
DIVISION 4
La Mirada 4, Sage Hill 3
DIVISION 8
Temecula Prep 5, South El Monte 1
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.