High school baseball and softball: Southern Section updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Bonita at #1 Orange Lutheran
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at El Dorado
Santa Margarita at Foothill
Bishop Amat at #4 Huntington Beach
Servite at #3 Cypress
Villa Park at San Dimas
Harvard-Westlake at La Mirada
Capistrano Valley at #2 JSerra
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Torrance at #1 Arlington
Paloma Valley at Rancho Cucamonga
Quartz Hill at Maranatha
#4 Norco at Lakewood
#3 Sierra Canyon at Garden Grove Pacifica
Etiwanda at Warren
Millikan at Hart
Palos Verdes at Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Monrovia at #1 La Quinta
Summit at Riverside Poly
Grace Brethren at Charter Oak
La Sierra at #4 Woodbridge
#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Downey
Newport Harbor at Citrus Valley
Dos Pueblos at Palm Desert
#2 Kaiser at Oaks Christian
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Flintridge Prep at #1 Aquinas
Long Beach Wilson at Loyola
Tahquitz at Fullerton
Segerstrom at #4 Corona Santiago
#3 Tesoro at Culver City
Valencia at California
El Modena at La Salle
South Torrance at El Rancho
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Moreno Valley at Malibu
Serrano at Viewpoint
Salesian at Buena
Sunny Hills at #4 Citrus Hill
Knight at #3 Tustin
Temple City at Valley View
Nogales at Northwood
#2 Burbank Burroughs at Orange
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Beverly Hills at #1 Arrowhead Christian
Bellflower at Oxnard Pacifica
Trinity Classical at Whittier Christian
#4 Anaheim at Rim of the World
#3 Chino at Santa Ynez
Arroyo at San Gorgonio
Hesperia Christian at Bishop Diego
Miller at #2 Estancia
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Los Amigos at Big Bear
Temecula Prep at Baldwin Park
St. Bernard at Desert Mirage
#4 Riverside Prep at Hawthorne
#3 Ojai Valley at Hueneme
Cornerstone Christian at Cathedral City
Lennox Academy at Garden Grove Santiago
#2 Da Vinci at Artesia
Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday; 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 17; 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Chino Hills at #1 Oaks Christian
Murrieta Mesa at Norco
Beaumont at Los Alamitos
#4 Camarillo at Esperanza
#3 Eastvale Roosevelt at La Mirada
South Torrance at Garden Grove Pacifica
Gahr at La Serna
#2 Villa Park vs. Orange Lutheran at Foothill
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Royal at #1 Corona Centennial
Warren at North Torrance
La Habra at Millikan
Segerstrom at #4 South Hills
#3 Torrance at Glendora
Yucaipa at Charter Oak
Don Lugo at Arcadia
#2 Mission Viejo at Sonora
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Bonita at La Palma Kennedy
Capistrano Valley at Sunny Hills
Western Christian at Heritage
Temescal Canyon at #4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
San Juan Hills at Aquinas
Tesoro at Agoura
St. Anthony at Quartz Hill
#2 West Torrance at La Quinta
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Moorpark at Woodbridge
La Canada at Oak Hills
Heritage Christian at Buena
#4 Newport Harbor at Lompoc
#3 Temple City at Mayfair
Orange Vista at Schurr
Dos Pueblos at Burbank Burroughs
#2 Yorba Linda at Palm Desert
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
#1 Fountain Valley at Rio Hondo Prep
Santa Paula at San Marino
San Jacinto at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Apple Valley at #4 Cajon
Fillmore at #3 Northwood, 4 p.m.
Flintridge Sacred Heart at Walnut
Montclair at Norwalk
#2 El Toro vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park (Palmdale)
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Savanna at #1 Santa Monica
Indio at Nordhoff
Eisenhower at Elsinore
#4 Shadow Hills at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Sierra Vista at #3 Garden Grove
Bell Gardens at Hillcrest
Nogales at Viewpoint
#2 Katella at Mayfield
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted
Lennox Academy at #1 Rosemead
Littlerock at Linfield Christian
Leuzinger at Marymount
Rim of the World at #4 Duarte
La Verne Lutheran at #3 Ramona Convent, 4 p.m.
Tahquitz at Keppel
Bethel Christian at Archer
#2 Capistrano Valley Christian at Anza Hamilton
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, Saturday. Championships, May 20-21.
