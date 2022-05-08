Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Southern Section updated pairings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Bonita at #1 Orange Lutheran

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at El Dorado

Santa Margarita at Foothill

Bishop Amat at #4 Huntington Beach

Servite at #3 Cypress

Villa Park at San Dimas

Harvard-Westlake at La Mirada

Capistrano Valley at #2 JSerra

DIVISION 2

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Torrance at #1 Arlington

Paloma Valley at Rancho Cucamonga

Quartz Hill at Maranatha

#4 Norco at Lakewood

#3 Sierra Canyon at Garden Grove Pacifica

Etiwanda at Warren

Millikan at Hart

Palos Verdes at Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 3

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Monrovia at #1 La Quinta

Summit at Riverside Poly

Grace Brethren at Charter Oak

La Sierra at #4 Woodbridge

#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Downey

Newport Harbor at Citrus Valley

Dos Pueblos at Palm Desert

#2 Kaiser at Oaks Christian

DIVISION 4

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Flintridge Prep at #1 Aquinas

Long Beach Wilson at Loyola

Tahquitz at Fullerton

Segerstrom at #4 Corona Santiago

#3 Tesoro at Culver City

Valencia at California

El Modena at La Salle

South Torrance at El Rancho

DIVISION 5

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Moreno Valley at Malibu

Serrano at Viewpoint

Salesian at Buena

Sunny Hills at #4 Citrus Hill

Knight at #3 Tustin

Temple City at Valley View

Nogales at Northwood

#2 Burbank Burroughs at Orange

DIVISION 6

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Beverly Hills at #1 Arrowhead Christian

Bellflower at Oxnard Pacifica

Trinity Classical at Whittier Christian

#4 Anaheim at Rim of the World

#3 Chino at Santa Ynez

Arroyo at San Gorgonio

Hesperia Christian at Bishop Diego

Miller at #2 Estancia

DIVISION 7

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Los Amigos at Big Bear

Temecula Prep at Baldwin Park

St. Bernard at Desert Mirage

#4 Riverside Prep at Hawthorne

#3 Ojai Valley at Hueneme

Cornerstone Christian at Cathedral City

Lennox Academy at Garden Grove Santiago

#2 Da Vinci at Artesia

Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday; 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 17; 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL

DIVISION 1

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Chino Hills at #1 Oaks Christian

Murrieta Mesa at Norco

Beaumont at Los Alamitos

#4 Camarillo at Esperanza

#3 Eastvale Roosevelt at La Mirada

South Torrance at Garden Grove Pacifica

Gahr at La Serna

#2 Villa Park vs. Orange Lutheran at Foothill

DIVISION 2

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Royal at #1 Corona Centennial

Warren at North Torrance

La Habra at Millikan

Segerstrom at #4 South Hills

#3 Torrance at Glendora

Yucaipa at Charter Oak

Don Lugo at Arcadia

#2 Mission Viejo at Sonora

DIVISION 3

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Bonita at La Palma Kennedy

Capistrano Valley at Sunny Hills

Western Christian at Heritage

Temescal Canyon at #4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

San Juan Hills at Aquinas

Tesoro at Agoura

St. Anthony at Quartz Hill

#2 West Torrance at La Quinta

DIVISION 4

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Moorpark at Woodbridge

La Canada at Oak Hills

Heritage Christian at Buena

#4 Newport Harbor at Lompoc

#3 Temple City at Mayfair

Orange Vista at Schurr

Dos Pueblos at Burbank Burroughs

#2 Yorba Linda at Palm Desert

DIVISION 5

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#1 Fountain Valley at Rio Hondo Prep

Santa Paula at San Marino

San Jacinto at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Apple Valley at #4 Cajon

Fillmore at #3 Northwood, 4 p.m.

Flintridge Sacred Heart at Walnut

Montclair at Norwalk

#2 El Toro vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park (Palmdale)

DIVISION 6

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Savanna at #1 Santa Monica

Indio at Nordhoff

Eisenhower at Elsinore

#4 Shadow Hills at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Sierra Vista at #3 Garden Grove

Bell Gardens at Hillcrest

Nogales at Viewpoint

#2 Katella at Mayfield

DIVISION 7

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Lennox Academy at #1 Rosemead

Littlerock at Linfield Christian

Leuzinger at Marymount

Rim of the World at #4 Duarte

La Verne Lutheran at #3 Ramona Convent, 4 p.m.

Tahquitz at Keppel

Bethel Christian at Archer

#2 Capistrano Valley Christian at Anza Hamilton

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, Saturday. Championships, May 20-21.

