High school baseball and softball: Southern Section updated pairings

Rim of the World at #4 Duarte

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#2 El Toro vs. Paraclete at Marie Kerr Park (Palmdale)

Second round, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

#2 Villa Park vs. Orange Lutheran at Foothill

Notes: Quarterfinals, Friday; 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 17; 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.

#4 Anaheim at Rim of the World

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.