High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday
Orange Lutheran 10, Bonita 5
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, El Dorado 2
Foothill 5, Santa Margarita 4
Huntington Beach 13, Bishop Amat 0
Cypress 5, Servite 2
Villa Park 9, San Dimas 8
Harvard-Westlake 9, La Mirada 0
JSerra 4, Capistrano Valley 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Orange Lutheran at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
#4 Huntington Beach at Foothill
Villa Park at #3 Cypress
#2 JSerra at Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday
Torrance 7, Arlington 0
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Paloma Valley 1
Maranatha 4, Quartz Hill 2
Lakewood 3, Norco 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Sierra Canyon 2
Etiwanda 10, Warren 1
Millikan 3, Hart 0
Palos Verdes 2, Crescenta Valley 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Torrance at Rancho Cucamonga
Maranatha at Lakewood
Garden Grove Pacifica at Etiwanda
Millikan at Palos Verdes
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday
La Quinta 4, Monrovia 3
Riverside Poly 3, Summit 2
Charter Oak 5, Grace Brethren 0
La Sierra 8, Woodbridge 1
Downey 7, Capistrano Valley Christian 3
Newport Harbor 5, Citrus Valley 1
Palm Desert 6, Dos Pueblos 1
Oaks Christian 4, Kaiser 3
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 La Quinta at Riverside Poly
La Sierra at Charter Oak
Downey at Newport Harbor
Palm Desert at Oaks Christian
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday
Aquinas 5, Flintridge Prep 0
Loyola 5, Long Beach Wilson 4
Fullerton 9, Tahquitz 3
Corona Santiago 4, Segerstrom 1
Tesoro 8, Culver City 2
Valencia 3, California 2
El Modena 2, La Salle 1
South Torrance 3, El Rancho 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Aquinas at Loyola
Fullerton at #4 Corona Santiago
Valencia at #3 Tesoro
South Torrance at El Modena
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday
Moreno Valley 6, Malibu 4
Viewpoint 3, Serrano 2 (10)
Buena 15, Salesian 0
Citrus Hill 4, Sunny Hills 1
Tustin 4, Knight 3
Temple City 3, Valley View 1
Nogales 7, Northwood 6 (8)
Burbank Burroughs 7, Orange 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Viewpoint at #1 Moreno Valley
Buena at #4 Citrus Hill
Temple City at #3 Tustin
Nogales at #2 Burbank Burroughs
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday
Arrowhead Christian 14, Beverly Hills 1
Bellflower 8, Oxnard Pacifica 3
Whittier Christian 7, Trinity Classical 3
Anaheim 2, Rim of the World 0
Santa Ynez 7, Chino 1
San Gorgonio 3, Arroyo 1
Hesperia Christian 4, Bishop Diego 2
Estancia 6, Miller 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Arrowhead Christian at Bellflower
Whittier Christian at #4 Anaheim
San Gorgonio at Santa Ynez
#2 Estancia at Hesperia Christian
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday
Big Bear 7, Los Amigos 4
Baldwin Park 5, Temecula Prep 3
St. Bernard 13, Desert Mirage 8
Riverside Prep 10, Hawthorne 4
Hueneme 30, Ojai Valley 2
Cornerstone Christian 6, Cathedral City 0
Garden Grove Santiago 3, Lennox Academy 0
Da Vinci 5, Artesia 3
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Baldwin Park at Big Bear
#4 Riverside Prep at St. Bernard
Cornerstone Christian at Hueneme
Garden Grove Santiago at #2 Da Vinci
Notes: Semifinals, May 17, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.
