High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
El Camino Real 14, Eagle Rock 4
San Pedro 8, Wilmington Banning 1
Carson 7, Birmingham 2
Granada Hills Kennedy 7, Granada Hills 6
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 San Pedro at #1 El Camino Real
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Carson
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday
South Gate 3, Palisades 0
