High School Sports

High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
CITY SOFTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

El Camino Real 14, Eagle Rock 4

San Pedro 8, Wilmington Banning 1

Carson 7, Birmingham 2

Granada Hills Kennedy 7, Granada Hills 6

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 San Pedro at #1 El Camino Real

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Carson

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday

South Gate 3, Palisades 0

