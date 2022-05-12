High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

#15 University Prep Value at #2 Mendez

#19 Hawkins at #14 Fulton, score not reported

#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Bright Star, score not reported

#19 Canoga Park at #14 Gardena, score not reported

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.