High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BASEBALL

DIVISION II

Play-in games, Thursday

Arleta 8, Port of Los Angeles 2

Fairfax 12, West Adams 2

#19 Canoga Park at #14 Gardena, score not reported

Sotomayor 10, Grant 1

Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #1 Van Nuys

#9 Eagle Rock at #8 Monroe

#12 Bravo at #5 Franklin

#13 Fairfax at #4 Los Angeles Wilson

Gardena/Canoga Park winner at #3 Maywood CES

#11 Los Angeles at #6 Harbor Teacher Prep

#10 Vaughn at #7 Fremont

#15 Sotomayor at #2 Legacy

DIVISION III

Play-in games, Thursday

#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Bright Star, score not reported

Los Angeles Kennedy 30, Central City Value 11

#19 Hawkins at #14 Fulton, score not reported

University Prep Value 15, Rise Kohyang 5

Second round, Monday, 3 p.m.

Bright Star/Camino Nuevo winner at #1 King/Drew

#9 Lakeview at #8 Alliance Smidt Tech

#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Reseda

#20 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Marquez

Fulton/Hawkins winner at #3 North Valley Military

#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Santee

#10 Triumph at #7 Animo De La Hoya

#15 University Prep Value at #2 Mendez

