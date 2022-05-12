High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
DIVISION II
Play-in games, Thursday
Arleta 8, Port of Los Angeles 2
Fairfax 12, West Adams 2
#19 Canoga Park at #14 Gardena, score not reported
Sotomayor 10, Grant 1
Second round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #1 Van Nuys
#9 Eagle Rock at #8 Monroe
#12 Bravo at #5 Franklin
#13 Fairfax at #4 Los Angeles Wilson
Gardena/Canoga Park winner at #3 Maywood CES
#11 Los Angeles at #6 Harbor Teacher Prep
#10 Vaughn at #7 Fremont
#15 Sotomayor at #2 Legacy
DIVISION III
Play-in games, Thursday
#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Bright Star, score not reported
Los Angeles Kennedy 30, Central City Value 11
#19 Hawkins at #14 Fulton, score not reported
University Prep Value 15, Rise Kohyang 5
Second round, Monday, 3 p.m.
Bright Star/Camino Nuevo winner at #1 King/Drew
#9 Lakeview at #8 Alliance Smidt Tech
#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Reseda
#20 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Marquez
Fulton/Hawkins winner at #3 North Valley Military
#11 Sherman Oaks CES at #6 Santee
#10 Triumph at #7 Animo De La Hoya
#15 University Prep Value at #2 Mendez
